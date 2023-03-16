Wednesday, March 15, 2023

The top 5 Georgia state parks to visit

By Video Editor
Georgia state parks

By Cheri Sicard
The team at Camp Travel Explore put together a virtual tour of their top five picks of Georgia state parks. It turns out state parks in the Peach State have a lot to offer travelers. And, to be sure, there are many more than just the five featured in the video. Be sure to leave your favorites in the comments below.

So which Georgia state parks made this top-five list?

Let’s explore:

#5: Unicoi State Park, Helen, GA – You will find lots to do here: camping, hiking, a gorgeous waterfall to visit; the nearby quaint town of Helen with shops, restaurants, and tourist attractions; and even ziplining through the forest. You’ll be situated on a beautiful lake with some of the best hiking in Georgia.

#4: Amicalola Falls State Park, NE of Atlanta – A spectacular state park that’s home to arguably one of Georgia’s most beautiful waterfalls.

#3: Tallulah Gorge State Park – This park, located along the county line between Rabun and Habersham Counties, features its own private beach, lots of hiking trails, and several more spectacular waterfalls (I never knew Georgia had so many waterfalls).

#2: Cloudland Canyon State Park – Located in the upper northwestern part of the state, the Camp Travel Explore team claims this state park has the best hiking in all of Georgia! That’s saying a lot after looking at some of the other parks. It’s especially famous for the Rim Trail. Two more awe-inspiring waterfalls await you here, as well. RVers can choose between two different campgrounds.

#1: Vogel State Park – Just outside of Blairsville, this park was the team’s absolute favorite. In fact, they say it is not only the best state park in Georgia, but it is also one of the best state parks ANYWHERE in the country. There are, you guessed it, beautiful waterfall hikes. There’s also a postcard-perfect serene lake, lots of pet-friendly hiking trails, fishing, and all kind of lake sports. There is a small shop for groceries and staples, mini golf, fishing docks, playgrounds, paddleboat and kayak rentals in summer, and more. You’ll also find LOTS of camping options, some waterfront.

Be sure to watch the video and get a taste of what each of these outstanding Georgia state parks has to offer.

