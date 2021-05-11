Video: Top 5 travel trailers for 2021

In this video, Jake Winters (the RV Nerd) of Haylett RV in Coldwater, Michigan, profiles his “Top 5 Favorite New Travel Trailers for 2021.”

Here are links to the full tours of each model shown:

* Rockwood 2516S: https://youtu.be/qvfuWG3Pzls

* Cougar 22MLS: https://youtu.be/bs9TWfN8Hw4

* Freedom Express 252RBS: https://youtu.be/_5uFAlOwy44

* Wildwood 28VBXL: https://youtu.be/pc6jI2nYRAo

* Jay Feather 166FBS: https://youtu.be/OPLwS2z6T1A

* Wildwood 178BHSK: https://youtu.be/rnAsq_SngpI

“Narrowing down my favorite new releases for this year was not easy considering all the crazy new models and advances RV builders have been putting out,” Josh explained. “But this video briefly introduces 5 of my favorite new 2021 travel trailers with an honorable mention for an RV that while not a 2021 release did spawn several ‘clones’ that came out as 2021 models.”

Do you disagree with Josh’s choices? He’d appreciate hearing your suggestions for your favorites. Just leave a comment below.