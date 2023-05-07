Unconventional RV laundry hacks to save you time

By Cheri Sicard

Keep Your Daydream, one of our readers’ favorite RV YouTube channels, is here to help you keep your clothes clean with some unconventional RV laundry tips that are sure to save you time. And who wants to spend time doing laundry when you could be vacationing?

Trish has some impressive credentials. Using her tips, she claims she can do five loads of laundry in 90 minutes. That’s gathering it, bringing it to the laundry, washing it, drying it, folding it, and having it packed back in the truck and ready to go.

It may sound surprising, but Trish says she does laundry differently when traveling in the RV than she does in their bricks-and-sticks home. It’s all about efficiency.

There are lots of RV laundry hacks and tricks in this video. Here are some highlights they cover, but be sure to watch for details:

Trish prefers an actual laundromat as opposed to using the laundry in the RV park. That’s because there are more machines and they usually work more reliably.

Have a second set of sheets—not only for emergencies but also so you don’t have to come back from the laundry and make the bed.

Separate laundry by fabrics, not colors, and do it before you leave. This will help when it comes to drying and make getting the laundry finished quickly more efficient. Watch the video for Trish’s sorting tips.

Laundry bag tips.

Carry reusable grocery bags so clothes can be separated by family members when folding. Another bag holds laundry soap, fabric softener, etc.

Don’t forget a change purse with quarters.

The order to put clothes in washers and dryers in order to maximize dryer efficiency.

Efficient folding and clean laundry packing.

Do you have additional RV laundry hacks or tips? Be sure to leave them in the comments.

