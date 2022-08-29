Monday, August 29, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeVideo
Video

Uneven cooling in your RV? Simple trick might help

By Josh Winters
0

Do you experience uneven cooling in your RV? Perhaps the bedroom is like an icebox and the living area like a sauna. (Okay, we exaggerate. But you get what we’re saying.) You might be considering buying a portable air conditioner unit to solve the problem.

But before you do, here’s a simple technique that might solve the problem. And as a bonus, it might help extend the air conditioner’s life. And it won’t cost you a penny and maybe in the long run save you money in repairs!

But this trick, not commonly known, requires no modifications, explains Josh Winters of Bish’s RV. It will only work, however, if you have a centrally ducted air conditioning system. The only thing an RVer with such a system needs to do is to reach up and adjust the vents or fins in the cool air intake vent. Josh shows you in the video.

“As simple as this is, I’ve learned that a lot of people don’t know about it,” said Josh.

To learn more, click to play the video below.

Previous articleAre you a cat or a dog person?
Next articleAsk Dave: The toilet leaks from underneath when cleaning black tank. Why?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the RVtravel Newsletter

Your information will *never* be shared or sold to a 3rd party.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.