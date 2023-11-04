Saturday, November 4, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

Video: What if vehicles had different horns for different things? This guy created just that

By Sandi Sturm
0

My husband, Wayne, does all the driving, so far, of the motorhome. On more than one occasion over the years he mentioned how he would like to have a special button to push on the horn to blast people into consciousness. Well, he used different words, but you know what I mean.

This engineer came up with some great alterations for car horns. Each horn means something different, and they’re actually, dare I say, polite? Maybe we can add a couple more options to the motorhome. What would you add?

##RVT1129

Previous article
How to transport and where to store pet fencing with an RV
Next article
Take the free Masterclass of Happiness and learn how to be happy!

Comments

4 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE