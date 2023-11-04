Video: What if vehicles had different horns for different things? This guy created just that

My husband, Wayne, does all the driving, so far, of the motorhome. On more than one occasion over the years he mentioned how he would like to have a special button to push on the horn to blast people into consciousness. Well, he used different words, but you know what I mean.

This engineer came up with some great alterations for car horns. Each horn means something different, and they’re actually, dare I say, polite? Maybe we can add a couple more options to the motorhome. What would you add?

