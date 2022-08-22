Sunday, August 21, 2022

Vet builds unbelievable super-stealth RV FedEx truck conversion

By Video Editor
super stealth RV conversion from FedEx truck

By Cheri Sicard
You are not going to believe the stealth RV that John, an Army veteran, built out of an old FedEx van.

John plans to live in the RV while using his GI Bill to become a helicopter pilot. He only has about 25K into the build, but this innovative stealth RV is built with both room and function in mind at every step.

John started with a 1998 FedEx step van with a 60-gallon diesel tank. He watched more than 400 YouTube videos researching this project, and the project took him nearly four years.

From the outside and from the front windows it just looks just like an ordinary old delivery truck. John did not alter anything in the driver’s cab from the original FedEx truck.

But the look of things changes drastically once you get inside.

However, if it’s not your RV, you are going to have a very hard time getting inside. This stealth RV is a FORTRESS!

You have to pass through two pretty serious doors to even get from the driving cabin to the living space.

Inside it is stylishly outfitted with wood and sheet metal. The small contemporary space almost has the feel of a big city loft.

There is not a single nail in the entire build. Everything is screwed. John says he probably has $1,000 worth of screws invested in the rig. As we talked about in a previous video, there are an extraordinary amount of different screws in most RVs.

Most of the building materials for this FedEx truck to RV conversion came from Home Depot. Except for the plywood. John says that Lowe’s has a much better plywood selection.

Inside features include:

  • A LARGE 12-volt refrigerator/freezer
  • Extra-deep storage drawers
  • Extra water tank that doubles as a bench or counter space
  • Huge kitchen sink with deluxe faucet
  • Slide out pantries
  • A large fiberglass shower
  • Butcher block counters
  • An amazing wallpaper bargain that really works
  • A HUGE microwave oven
  • Folding clothes-drying rack in the bathroom
  • 90 gallons fresh water
  • Interior tanks to facilitate all-weather RVing
  • Heavy insulation in the floor and roof
  • Roof solar panels
  • 40-inch TV with surround sound and subwoofers using the gray tank for reverberations

Be sure to watch until the end of the video. You are not going to believe the massive under-the-bed step-down “garage” that holds bikes and other sporting equipment.

Incredible!

[From an editor: I recommend you watch this. It is more than incredible! I got hooked watching the video when I just clicked on it to check the link. And I never watch videos or anything! Oh, and Cheri and I aren’t the only ones impressed with this conversion. The video has had more than 5.26 million views since Dec. 17, 2021! Thank you for your service, John. —Diane]

Comments

RV Staff
1 day ago
1 day ago

I agree. This is absolutely incredible! I clicked on it just to make sure it worked when I was proofing the post, and I was hooked! (I never watch videos or anything.) Thanks for posting this, Cheri. 😀 –Diane

Reply

