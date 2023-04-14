Thursday, April 13, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeVideo
Video

Visiting the stunning Dignity statue in South Dakota

By Video Editor
0
Dignity statue in South Dakota

By Cheri Sicard
Today’s video is a quick one, but I hope you all take a moment to appreciate its beauty as it highlights South Dakota’s spectacular Dignity statue.

A visit to the Dignity statue is a must-stop if you are ever traveling on I-90 through South Dakota. But in the meantime, the video below will let you get a glimpse of it, photographed at night in order to set off its breathtaking inserts.

When I was on my long, long RV trip last year, I posted TONS of photos to my personal social media account. None got as many reactions as the ones of Dignity of Earth and Sky (the statue’s official name). This post talks about visiting it, along with other terrific South Dakota attractions.

I learned about the Dignity statue from artist Wayne Porter of the nearby Porter Sculpture Park (another MUST STOP attraction on I-90). Wayne said to be sure to stop at the rest area in Chamberlain, as it’s far more than just a rest area.

The rest area, home of the Dignity statue, is at Exit 264 off the I-90 where you will also find the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, a free museum that traces the expedition through these parts.

Interactive maps, exhibits, artifacts, and tableaus illustrate this fascinating part of American history, and Lewis and Clark’s challenges and triumphs. You could easily spend a few hours in the free museum without even realizing it.

But the biggest attraction both literally and figuratively stands outside.

Dignity statue, Lewis and Clark Center

Dignity of Earth and Sky, a 50-foot-tall stainless steel sculpture of a graceful Native American woman, towers over the land. She is clad in a starquilt of 128 stainless steel diamonds in the colors of the water and sky that surround her. The diamonds are designed to move in the wind.

Representing the rich Native American culture in South Dakota, it was impossible not to be moved by the art’s beauty, grace and, yes, dignity.

I only saw the Dignity statue in the daytime, but the video below proves she is equally or perhaps even more stunning at night.

##RVDT2100

Previous article
Is this your RV?

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE