Visiting the stunning Dignity statue in South Dakota

By Cheri Sicard

Today’s video is a quick one, but I hope you all take a moment to appreciate its beauty as it highlights South Dakota’s spectacular Dignity statue.

A visit to the Dignity statue is a must-stop if you are ever traveling on I-90 through South Dakota. But in the meantime, the video below will let you get a glimpse of it, photographed at night in order to set off its breathtaking inserts.

When I was on my long, long RV trip last year, I posted TONS of photos to my personal social media account. None got as many reactions as the ones of Dignity of Earth and Sky (the statue’s official name). This post talks about visiting it, along with other terrific South Dakota attractions.

I learned about the Dignity statue from artist Wayne Porter of the nearby Porter Sculpture Park (another MUST STOP attraction on I-90). Wayne said to be sure to stop at the rest area in Chamberlain, as it’s far more than just a rest area.

The rest area, home of the Dignity statue, is at Exit 264 off the I-90 where you will also find the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, a free museum that traces the expedition through these parts.

Interactive maps, exhibits, artifacts, and tableaus illustrate this fascinating part of American history, and Lewis and Clark’s challenges and triumphs. You could easily spend a few hours in the free museum without even realizing it.

But the biggest attraction both literally and figuratively stands outside.

Dignity of Earth and Sky, a 50-foot-tall stainless steel sculpture of a graceful Native American woman, towers over the land. She is clad in a starquilt of 128 stainless steel diamonds in the colors of the water and sky that surround her. The diamonds are designed to move in the wind.

Representing the rich Native American culture in South Dakota, it was impossible not to be moved by the art’s beauty, grace and, yes, dignity.

I only saw the Dignity statue in the daytime, but the video below proves she is equally or perhaps even more stunning at night.

