How to stay warm in an RV in winter: Insulate, heat, and protect

By Cheri Sicard

As the weather gets colder, a lot of folks are going to start thinking about how to stay warm in an RV in winter. If you’re one of them, you will definitely want to check out this video from RV Street that has some great tips.

Martin, the host, says staying warm in an RV boils down to three main components: insulating, heating, and protecting your RV.

You probably have not seen some, or possibly many, of these simple tips before. These guys are innovative RVers who develop creative DIY solutions to typical RVing dilemmas.

The good news is that a lot of the easy DIY projects will help protect from the heat in summer as well as cold in winter.

The video begins with a shopping trip to Home Depot for supplies. These include:

Foam insulation tubes for plumbing

Foil tape

Insulation boards

R-19 faced fiberglass wall insulation

After shopping, the video shows you how to use what you bought.

How to stay warm in an RV DIY projects

The DIY projects will improve the coach’s warmth and comfort and cut down on drafts. Projects include:

Insulating under your slides. This works for sealing out dirt as well as cold in winter or heat in summer

Insulating the wet bay to help prevent plumbing from freezing

Insulating your pipes and pipe areas

Sealing front door and battery storage area drafts

Insulating the motorhome front cab cabinets, which also works to improve conditions in cold or in the heat of summer

Insulating under the sinks to prevent drafts and protecting the pipes

Insulating the kitchen back wall behind the drawers

Using vent pillows to prevent drafts

Insulating under the mattress

After insulating you have to heat. The video recommends different portable heaters and discusses the built-in furnace too. They also recommend heated mattress pads for sleeping.

Lastly, Martin covers how to deal with the condensation that inevitably will happen if you have a toasty warm RV on a cold day. (I would prefer a USB rechargeable dehumidifier to his electric version.)

So, check out this handy video and get ready for winter’s chill!

