WOAH! Check out this amazing amphibious RV!

By Cheri Sicard

Ahoy, mates! You are not going to believe this amazing amphibious RV! Is it a motorcoach? Is it a motorboat?

YES!

The Terra Wind floating RV can take you both over the road or over the water.

The video below will give you a complete tour of this incredible amphibious RV, the prototype work of designers John and Julie Giljam who now custom-build amphibious RVs for others.

How was the amphibious RV constructed?

Terra Wind construction started from the bottom up with an aluminum boat hull, then a luxury Class A-type motorhome was added to the top half. Inflatable pontoon outriggers keep it stable in the water. There’s even a fold-down 6-foot swim deck in the back.

While it may sound complicated, the rig does most of the work for you. You can seamlessly transition from road warrior to sailing away in under five minutes. Surprisingly, only one engine powers the whole thing.

The only downside? This amphibious RV is meant for smooth water cruising only. No surf or open ocean. Two- to three-foot waves are the max it can handle.

Inside, the coach has the look and feel of a luxury yacht with every convenience and luxury you can imagine. There are residential-sized appliances, two slide-out rooms, marble countertops and teak wood cabinets. There is even a Jacuzzi bathtub!

Watch the video below and be prepared to be blown away. The Giljams have thought of everything a landlubber or a boating enthusiast could want when designing their amazing amphibious RV houseboat.

