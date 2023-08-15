Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Vintage Trailers Magazine adds auction element

By RV Travel
Automotive auction platform and enthusiast community Bring a Trailer (BaT) and Vintage Camper Trailers, the leading online destination for vintage camper enthusiasts, have partnered to provide the Vintage Camper Trailers community with a personalized auction experience. Vintage Camper Trailers members can now submit their vehicles to BaT directly from the Vintage Camper Trailers website.

Vintage trailer magazine
The RVs and Campers auction category features an eclectic mix of travel-ready and project vehicles including vintage RVs, camper vans and travel trailers.

“Vintage Camper Trailers has become the go-to destination for owners, collectors, restorers and admirers of vintage recreational vehicles. Bring a Trailer stands out for its shared commitment to building an engaged community of enthusiasts,” said Paul Lacitinola of Vintage Camper Trailers. “We’re thrilled to partner with Bring a Trailer and offer our members access to a new audience of fellow enthusiasts and potential buyers.”

Vintage Camper Trailers members will receive several unique benefits when selling their vintage campers, RVs and trailers on Bring a Trailer. These include expanded exposure via a dedicated partner page on the BaT website as well as promotion to other members via the Vintage Camper Trailers website, magazine and more.

The submission process will also be streamlined, with the BaT team available to help Vintage Camper Trailers members navigate submitting their vehicles. Once a Vintage Camper Trailers member’s camper is accepted for auction, a specialist at BaT will be assigned to construct a listing based on the information provided. An upgraded listing option will provide a professional photographer to take photos and videos.

“As Bring a Trailer continues to expand its offerings across categories, we’ve seen tremendous interest in vintage campers within our community of over a million account holders and 460,0000 registered bidders. This new partnership with Vintage Camper Trailers will help connect more buyers and sellers of these unique and sought-after vehicles,” said Randy Nonnenberg, co-founder and president of Bring a Trailer.

To learn more about the Vintage Camper Trailers and Bring a Trailer partnership and member benefits, visit bringatrailer.com/partner/vintage-camper-trailers.

SOURCE: News release

