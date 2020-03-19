RV Coronavirus News Update, March 19, 2020

Please send your news about the coronavirus pandemic as it applies to RVers to editor@rvtravel or submit it here.

Coronavirus Updates for RVers

Reminder: The U.S./Canada border is now closed to all non-essential traffic, which includes travelers crossing the border for “recreation and tourism” purposes. Canadian snowbirds returning home are exempted.



In Death Valley National Park, the following campgrounds are closed: Furnace Creek, Mesquite Spring, Texas Springs, Emigrant, Sunset and Stovepipe Wells. Furnace Creek and Stovepipe Wells Visitor Centers are also closed.

The Escapees RV Club has announced to members that all events currently scheduled through June 17 will be cancelled or postponed. Events affected include Head-out Program (HOP) activities, Hangouts, Convergences, and RVers Boot Camps.

The National Park Service (NPS) has suspended the collection of all park entrance fees until further notice. More.

All events, activities, special event reservations, pavilion rentals and camping/cabin reservations at Florida State Parks have been cancelled for the next 60 days. Camping will be closed Friday, March 20. The parks will remain open for day use; however, hours of operation have been reduced to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty in New York are both closed. In Washington, D.C., the Washington Monument closed on March 14, along with Ford’s Theatre National Historic Site, the Old Post Office Tower and Belmont-Paul Women’s Equality National Monument.

In Oregon, the Oregon Coast Aquarium and Cape Perpetua Visitor Center are closed. Readers at our coronavirus group at Facebook are reporting that rest areas along I-40 in New Mexico are closed and at least some Pennsylvania rest areas. If you know more, please let us know, editor@rvtravel.com . The FMCA Beaver Ambassador Club has cancelled its International Rally planned for Kerrville Texas, April 22. The FMCA chapter South Texas Renegades has cancelled its April 9, 10, 11 rally at Pioneer Beach RV Resort, Port Aransas, Texas. The 63rd Airstream Club International Rally (the WBCCI) scheduled for June 20-27, 2020, at The Ranch Events Complex, Loveland, Colorado, has been cancelled. The North Carolina/South Carolina WIT Rally to be held at Ocean Lakes Family Campground in Myrtle Beach, SC, on May 1-3 has been cancelled.

San Francisco has shut down its cable cars, one of its biggest tourist attractions. Fairfax County Parks Authority (Northern Virginia) has closed all park facilities and campgrounds through March 29.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has closed all state parks. That also includes all fish and wildlife areas, recreational areas and historic sites, as well as the cancellation of upcoming scheduled events. Coronavirus concerns have led the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to expand its state park closures zone to include Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties. State parks now closed to the public are Delaware Canal, Evansburg, Fort Washington, Marsh Creek, Neshaminy, Nockamixon, Norristown Farm, Ralph Stover, Ridley Creek, Tyler, Washington Crossing and White Clay Creek. Goat Hill Serpentine Barrens in William Penn State Forest also lies within the closure zone and is closed to the public. The Visitor Center at Bryce Canyon National Park is closed. First-come, first-served camping remains available at North Campground. The museum and visitor center at Gettysburg National Military Park will be closed through March 31. Camping is closed at Mesa Verde National Park. As of March 17, the Chapin Mesa Museum, Visitor and Research Center, Spruce Tree Terrace, and Mesa Verde Museum Association stores are closed until further notice. Tours of Cliff Palace have also been cancelled until May 1. Where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, Cliff Palace driving loop, Mesa Top driving loop, and the Far View Sites will remain open for visitors. The elevators at Carlsbad Caverns are closed. The steep Natural Entrance Trail is open. Going down is easy, walking back up is a different story.

In Elkhart County, Indiana, ground zero of RV manufacturing in America, local officials have closed schools. Nearby Goshen College has closed, and will opt for remote learning. RV factories continue to operate (but for how long?).

Adventure Caravans has rescheduled all its remaining March and April tours and is evaluating its May tours. Call if you have questions: (936) 327-3428.

Anthony Chabot campground near Castro Valley and the Del Valle campground southeast of Livermore are closed. Both are in Northern California.

The Saddlehorn Visitor Center in Colorado National Monument is closed.

All local Social Security offices are closed to the public for in-person service. The decision protects the population the agency serves — older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions — and its employees during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In Utah, the Quarry Visitor Center and the Quarry Exhibit Hall in Dinosaur National Monument have closed.

Old Federal Campground, on Lake Lanier, northeast of Atlanta, GA, is reported to have closed.

THESE STATE PARK SYSTEMS HAVE CLOSED THEIR CAMPGROUNDS: Florida, Illinois, New Mexico, North Carolina (through March 31) and Pennsylvania (through March 31).

WE NEED YOUR SUPPORT MORE THAN EVER

RVtravel.com is working overtime to bring you the news about how the current pandemic is affecting the lives of RVers. In the meantime, some of our advertisers have stopped their campaigns due to necessity. It’s more important than ever that our readers help us with their financial support. Won’t you please help our efforts by becoming a voluntary subscriber?

New Facebook Group: How the coronavirus is impacting RVers. Get updates throughout the day about park and campground closings, cancelled rallies and RV shows — and more. Join in the conversation with other RVers about what’s on all our minds right now.

If you are a member of an RV club or are affiliated with an RV-related event would you please let us know if its gatherings, meetings, etc., are cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus? We’ll pass along the info to our readers. We appreciate any news related to RVing that’s being affected by the virus. Please submit it here. Thank you!

