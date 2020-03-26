RV Coronavirus News Update, March 26, 2020

Please send your news about the coronavirus pandemic as it applies to RVers to editor@rvtravel or submit it here.

FMCA, the Family Motor Coach Association, recently cancelled its March 26-29 International Rally & RV Expo in Tucson, Arizona. Now, it says losses of hundreds of thousands of dollars is justification to deny refunds to members who prepaid their registration fees, some as much as $1,000. Instead, the club is issuing certificates good at future International Convention & RV Expos, the next one a year away in Perry, Georgia. FMCA had no event cancellation insurance on the Tucson event. We’ll have more about this in next Sunday’s newsletter.

The state of New Mexico was the first to close its state park campgrounds, through April 9. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has authorized that RV parks may operate at 50 percent capacity.

Cape May County, N.J., Health Officer Kevin Thomas is recommending that local campground owners and operators delay the opening of countywide campgrounds until May 11.

Port of Brookings (Oregon) Harbor commissioners have temporarily closed the Beachfront RV Park but kept open access to Sporthaven Beach, the boat launch and boat docks during a special meeting Tuesday morning, March 24.

The Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday reported a fifth case of COVID-19 in Elkhart County, Indiana, where 80% of American RVs are manufactured.

The Facebook Group Displaced Nomads and Full-time RVers Relocation Resource has many postings for available RV sites on private land.

Tennessee is closing its state parks except for day use, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., until at least April10. Those that are already there have to vacate by Friday at 4:30 p.m.

As of last Sunday at New Mexico’s Bandelier National Monument, Juniper and Ponderosa campgrounds are closed.

Big Bend National Park in Texas has closed all overnight camping and lodging. The park remains open for day use.

Manufacturing and distribution from Thetford Corporation have been suspended.

Missouri State Parks (MSP) will temporarily close all campgrounds and lodging March 27 to April 30. The closure includes campgrounds, park-run lodging and concessionaire-run lodging. The parks’ day-use areas will remain open to the public, including boat ramps and trails. MSP operates 91 state parks and historic sites throughout the state.

Campgrounds at Chickasaw National Recreation area in Oklahoma are temporarily closed.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is asking all out-of-state visitors who plan a two-night stay or longer to immediately self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

The South Rim Campground and Visitor Center are closed until further notice at Colorado’s Black Canyon of The Gunnison National Park to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus restrictions prohibiting large group gatherings have prompted most state campground associations to postpone their annual spring conventions until summer and fall, although a handful have not yet set new dates.

The Fruita campground at Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park is closed.

The Campground and Visitor Center at Chiricahua National Monument in Arizona are temporarily closed. The scenic drive, trails and selected restrooms are open.

The cavern at Carlsbad Caverns National Park is closed. Ditto the Visitor Center and other services.

The Gallo Campground at Chaco Canyon National Historical Park in New Mexico is closed until further notice.

Campers in Louisiana State Parks and historic sites are frustrated that they must leave by today (Thursday). According to the Office of State Parks, all buildings and overnight facilities will be temporally closed until April 13.

