RV Coronavirus News Update, April 1, 2020

Please send your news about the coronavirus pandemic as it applies to RVers to editor@rvtravel or submit it here.

Thank you to all the RV Travel readers who have sent us information, much of which we have included here. We have been working so fast that we have not had time to thank you all. So thank you! (You know who you are.)

Read yesterday’s extensive news coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and how it’s affecting RVers.

***

KOA’s system of nearly 500 campgrounds nationwide experienced 44,000 cancellations for the months of March and April. Several of its campgrounds have been forced to close due to state or local ordinances, but for the most part, campgrounds remain open. Learn more. (List updated 9:45 p.m., Mar. 31 – some additions, some deletions.)

Sheriff’s deputies surprised occupants of a northern California RV park last week looking for overnight travelers from other areas of the country. The unannounced inspection took place at Aurora RV Park in the small town of Nice, on the northern end of Clear Lake. “Deputies went door to door, questioning the occupants of each rig to ensure that they had not recently arrived,” said owner Dr. Michael Newdow. The deputies reported that everyone was in compliance with the Public Health Officer’s and the state of California’s shelter-in-place orders.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will temporarily close state park lodging April 1-30. A possible extension period may be implemented if conditions do not improve. Tent and RV camping remain available, but will be evaluated regularly.

Bored? Read a Kindle Book. Today’s special deals.

Chisolm Trail RV in Albuquerque is lending a helping hand to people by teaming up with leaders and community activists to deliver care packages throughout the state. With the help of people who work there, and those who volunteer, they are packaging upwards of 50 care boxes filled with necessities a day. Donations are accepted at the Albuquerque location or the Chisolm Trail RV location in Aztec, New Mexico.

Most of Cracker Barrel’s 664 restaurants are operating off-premise only with no dine-in service. The restaurants are very popular with RVers.

Inyo County, on the east side of the Sierra range, has closed its 15 parks and campgrounds.

Sabine Parish, Louisiana, leaders want out-of-parish visitors who are filling up rental units on Toledo Bend Reservoir to go home, at least for now. The directive includes: vacation rentals such as hotels, motels, cabins and cottages, bed and breakfast establishments, RV and trailer parks, condos or other transient public lodging. Exceptions: Long-term rentals – 30 days or longer and rental stays where guests checked in no later than March 16. There is more fine print, so check if you are headed that way.

Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado is closed, its campground included. In Arizona, Navajo National Monument is closed.

The Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming began closing all campgrounds on Friday, March 27, for the health and safety of visitors and staff. SNF officials said campgrounds will be closed until at least April 30, when they will be reevaluated.

TIP: Schedule virtual mealtimes with friends. This is particularly helpful if you live alone. Set times to dine with someone on video conference so you can share a conversation in addition to a meal, suggests dietitian Bonnie Taub-Dix. SOURCE: CNN

ABOVE: Bureau of Land Management, Colorado River District, has issued a statement about the La Posa North, South, West, and Tyson Wash LTVAs south of Quartzsite, Arizona, and Imperial Dam LTVA in California. The areas remain open, but are currently fully occupied. New rules are coming. Learn more.

Anyone coming to Vermont from out of state must quarantine for 14 days. The governor has closed all hotels, motels, bed and breakfast inns, RV parks and other short-term rentals. State and local police will monitor for compliance. The Facebook Group Displaced Nomads and Full-Time RVers Relocation Resource is matching up property owners and RVers who need a place to stay. RVtravel.com’s group RV Coronavirus News is also a good resource for finding a place to stay. Thousand Trails is cancelling reservations through April 30 at these Southern California parks: Wilderness Lakes, Idyllwild and Palm Springs. Riverside County mandates the closures. Residents of Great Falls, Montana, can live in RVs during the coronavirus crisis to self-isolate or as they care for family members living in a residence. The city suspended a city code that prohibits residing in an RV on private property or public right of way.

WORTH NOTING: The novel coronavirus has prompted social distancing measures around the world. One researcher believes what’s being done isn’t enough. Lydia Bourouiba, an associate professor at MIT, has researched the dynamics of exhalations (coughs and sneezes, for instance) for years and found exhalations cause gaseous clouds that can travel up to 27 feet.

The website Investorplace.com included Camping World as one of “30 stocks on a Death Wish.” Other companies included are Jack In the Box, Groupon, Norwegian Cruise Lines, SeaWorld Entertainment, Carnival Lines, Six Flags Entertainment and many casinos. Main reason for most predictions: impact of coronavirus.

Cumberland Gap National Historical Park, which occupies parts of Kentucky, Virginia, and Tennessee, is closed, campgrounds included.

Gold Beach (Oregon) Councilors ordered the evacuation of all overnight visitors. The ordinance defines visitors as those who are spending time in the city for pleasure, recreation or non-business reasons and are not a resident, property or business owner. Exceptions include essential workers such as doctors and nurses, etc. Long-term RVers, essential workers living in RV parks, and those whose RV is their primary residence are also exempt. Down the coast a ways, the city of Brookings issued a similar order.

Can’t find something at your local store? Amazon may have it.

HOW TO WASH YOUR HANDS

From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this short video shows you the most effective way to wash your hands to get rid of germs.

WE NEED YOUR SUPPORT MORE THAN EVER

The small staff of RVtravel.com is working overtime to bring you the news about how the current pandemic is affecting the lives of RVers. In the meantime, most of our advertisers have stopped their campaigns due to necessity. We are able to continue because of our nearly 5,000 readers who have become voluntary subscribers. Please consider making a pledge today, no matter how modest. UPDATE FROM THE EDITOR: If you are being hit financially by the pandemic, please take care of yourself: don’t worry about us. But if you are doing okay, we could use your help.

New Facebook Group: How the coronavirus is impacting RVers. Get updates throughout the day about park and campground closings, cancelled rallies and RV shows — and more. Join in the conversation with other RVers about what’s on all our minds right now.

If you are a member of an RV club or are affiliated with an RV-related event would you please let us know if its gatherings, meetings, etc., are cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus? We’ll pass along the info to our readers. We appreciate any news related to RVing that’s relevant to the present crisis. Please submit it here. Thank you!