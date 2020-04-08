RV Coronavirus News Update, April 8, 2020

Please send your news about the coronavirus pandemic as it applies to RVers to editor@rvtravel or submit it here.

Thank you to all the RV Travel readers who have sent us information, much of which we have included here. We have been working so fast that we have not had time to thank you all. So thank you! (You know who you are.)

Read yesterday’s extensive news coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and how it’s affecting RVers.

* * *

A couple of weeks ago our columnist Mike Sokol wrote an essay in the RV Travel Newsletter entitled “During this crisis, ask what you can do for your neighbor.” He mentioned helping a friend who was helping his neighbor with a 3-D printer produce safety masks for medical centers in the area. Mike helped engineer a new way to produce the masks and supplied stock from his own inventory to build 300 masks, and will supply enough for about 600 more. As of April 7, they have built and shipped 183 masks to hospitals, sheriff’s departments, retirement centers, Homeland Security, etc. Way to go, guys! Learn more.



Texas state parks and historical landmarks were closed on Tuesday by Governor Abbott. State park day passes will be refunded and overnight reservations will automatically be canceled.

Cummins Inc. and DuPont are helping address the nation’s shortage of N95 respirator masks. Cummins’ NanoNet and NanoForce Media technology, which uses DuPont’s Hybrid Membrane Technology (HMT), can typically be found in air, fuel and lube filtration products used in heavy-duty diesel engines to prevent long-term engine wear, but also can be used in the N95 respirator masks worn by healthcare professionals to filter harmful airborne particles that can spread COVID-19.

Fifty percent of RVtravel.com readers, who are eligible for an economic stimulus payment from the federal government because of the pandemic, report they do not need the money. See our poll results.

Chelan County, Washington, has ordered owners and operators of short-term vacation rentals, Air B&Bs and campgrounds, among others, to cease operations or face a $500 per day fine.

A headline you will not see in normal times: “California man accused of coughing on Yuma gas pump.” It turns out the man admitted to posting videos of himself talking about coronavirus while coughing on a gas pump handle in Yuma.



The state of Wisconsin has ruled that campgrounds and RV parks are essential businesses, in part because they’re housing essential employees.

Sorry to report that the Governor of Delaware has shut down all ice cream trucks.

New Mexico is now limiting RV parks to operate only at 25 percent capacity, down from the previous restriction of 50 percent. Grocery stores and all other essential retail businesses will no longer be allowed to have more than 20 percent of their maximum occupancy in the store at any time.

Forget about getting a tattoo in Arizona. All parlors are shut down, governor’s orders. On a related note, up in Washington you can enjoy as much marijuana as you like — pot shops are essential, says the government.

REMINDER: All Indiana campgrounds are closed except for guests who use RVs or cabins as their primary residence. And, by the way, Elkhart County, home to the American RV industry, was up to 43 cases of COVID-19 yesterday.

Crawford County, Wisconsin has ordered its campgrounds closed.

In an effort to further social distancing, Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey is closing all state and county parks as of April 7th.

Twenty-six percent of confirmed New Hampshire COVID-19 cases — 192 people — are health care workers, who are carrying an immense workload.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has closed overnight camping until further notice at the Grayrocks Reservoir and Wheatland No. 1 Public Access Areas, and at Cottonwood Draw Wildlife Habitat Management Area located in Platte County. Day use will still be permitted.

Effective today all U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-managed campgrounds around Montana’s Fort Peck Reservoir will be closed. Individuals with paid camping reservations at the Downstream Campground impacted by this orderly closure will receive a cancellation via email and a full refund. No new reservations are being accepted for now. Dispersed camping is still allowed on Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge lands around the lake.

In an effort to prevent further spread of COVID-19, Iowa Gov. Reynolds has ordered the closing of all public campgrounds, cabins and yurts temporarily, as well as all outdoor playgrounds through April 30. State Parks, Forests and Preserves remain open for day use.



The Boise National Forest announced Monday that it will close additional campgrounds, trailheads, hot springs and parking lots. The new closures include dispersed campsites (not at a designated camping area) as well as official forest campsites. The closed sites are the Grimes Creek area, French Creek, Deadwood and other campsites in the Mountain Home, Emmett, Idaho City, Cascade and Lowman ranger districts.

Dry Tortugas National Park in Florida will close all islands in the park to public access until further notice. Visitor programs, concession tours, and the campground were previously closed.

Lake Meredith National Recreation Area in Texas has closed all campgrounds. Anyone with a reservation through April 30 at the Sanford-Yake Campground can call (806) 865-3131 for a refund.



Due to a steep decline in sales, Honda has suspended production in all automobile, engine and transmission plants in North America through May 1.

All developed campgrounds in Arizona’s Tonto National Forest are closed. Other National Forests throughout Arizona have also closed their developed campgrounds.

BP is offering a discount of 50 cents off per gallon for first responders and health care workers the next time they fill up at BP or Amoco gas stations in the U.S. To obtain the discount, first responders and health care workers can visit bp.com/localheroes. They will be asked to verify their identity through the website ID.me and will then receive a discount code via text or email that they can enter at the pump. There’s a limit of 2 discount codes per user and the codes expire by June 30.

And … Starbucks is offering all front-line responders a free tall brewed coffee (hot or iced) through May 3.

Arts and crafts supply store Hobby Lobby is expected to close all of its locations Friday; employees that are furloughed will receive no pay from the company for the duration of the closures.



The West Coast is helping the East Coast during the coronavirus pandemic. Oregon has sent 140 ventilators to New York, California lent 500 ventilators to the national stockpile, and Washington state will return more than 400 ventilators it has received from the Strategic National Stockpile so that they can be used in New York and other states that have been hit hardest by the coronavirus.



READ ALL ABOUT IT: RVers in Florida worried about where to stay with their RVs.

Most KOA campgrounds are open, but some are closed. Here’s an update of what’s closed. Because of the current crisis, KOA has suspended its $10 cancellation fee through the end of April.

RV PARKS THAT WELCOME LONG-TERM VISITORS

Big Chief RV Resort, Burnet, Texas.

Walnut Hills Campground and RV Park, Staunton Virginia.

Own a park that you’d like listed here? Send the park name, web address and city and we’ll include it here. Send to editor@rvtravel.com. No charge.

HOW TO WASH YOUR HANDS

From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this short video shows you the most effective way to wash your hands to get rid of germs.

