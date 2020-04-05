RV Coronavirus News Update, April 5, 2020

Please send your news about the coronavirus pandemic as it applies to RVers to editor@rvtravel or submit it here.

Thank you to all the RV Travel readers who have sent us information, much of which we have included here. We have been working so fast that we have not had time to thank you all. So thank you! (You know who you are.)

Did you miss yesterday’s RVtravel Newsletter? Read it here.

Read Friday’s extensive news coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and how it’s affecting RVers.

Can’t find something at your local store? Amazon may have it.

Safari International MotorCoach Club rally cancellations: Bushnell, Florida, April 10-13 • Columbia, California, April 23-26 • Durant, Oklahoma, April 28-May 1 • Cincinnati, Ohio, June 18-21.



Kentucky State Parks are open to the public for daytime use only.

Clovis, California, has issued an emergency order waiving restrictions on RV parking. Normal restrictions are being temporarily waived for essential workers who choose to isolate themselves during this time to prevent exposure of COVID-19 to themselves or their family, as well as those individuals ordered to self-isolate by a doctor or public health official.

Municipal campgrounds in Southampton and Port Elgin in Ontario, Canada, are currently off-limits to campers and the public.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) reminded its citizens Friday that state parks, beaches and campgrounds are closed due to the COVID-19 public health crisis.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order Friday mandating that all travelers arriving in Maine, regardless of where they are from, self-quarantine for 14 days to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The order exempts those providing essential services.

In Missouri’s Mark Twain National Forest, Cobb Ridge and North Fork Campgrounds have been closed.

As of April 4, Theodore National Park visitor centers, campgrounds and a portion of the South Unit road are closed until further notice.

From Daniel McGreevy: In Georgia three Coast to Coast Resorts are closed for about 4 to 6 weeks. Check where you’re headed to see if the one where you are going is affected.

San Juan County, Colorado, has prohibited non-residents from leisure travel in the county, including camping in both developed and dispersed sites, and the BLM has temporarily suspended backcountry permits for Cedar Mesa and the San Juan River. Additionally, the Town of Bluff has closed all overnight lodging, and restaurants are no longer operating. Thanks Toni Kaus

Motorhome and RV Retirement Living

This highly regarded book by Jerry Minchey reveals how full-time RVers make their lifestyle work in retirement. Minchey lives full time in his motorhome. His honest descriptions of the RV lifestyle will answer your most pressing questions as well as those you probably never even thought to ask. Learn more or order.

RV parks and campgrounds in Colorado have been deemed “essential” by Gov. Jared Polis in his new stay at home order. Park owners are only allowed, however, to accept guests that are in RVs or otherwise use the park as a permanent residence. “County officials can still impose their own orders, but this is a huge step forward,” said Mary Arlington, executive director of the Colorado Campground and Lodging Owners Association.

Yuma, Arizona, has ordered many non-essential services closed, but RV parks, which are considered essential, may remain open.

Scientists think if there is a surge in COVID-19 cases in Washington state the peak will come in a week or two. This state’s timeline is ahead of other areas in the U.S., likely because the virus broke out there first. The state’s quick response may have created a case study of how to “flatten the curve” and reduce the spread of the virus.

Togo Group is deep-sixing its app. It was promoted to RVers as a technology platform for road-based travel and outdoor tourism which they could use to make it easier to own, rent, and maintain RVs as well as more easily discover, book and navigate road trips. The app didn’t do well in the marketplace, and the coronavirus outbreak didn’t exactly help.

Utah’s Governor Hebert has ordered that Utah State Parks only be open to Utah residents who reside within the county where the park is located.

The Aliner Owners Club has canceled its national rally scheduled for June 14-17 at Mt. Rushmore, according to reader Donald Wright.

SAVE A TRIP TO THE STORE!

Let Amazon deliver it: Toothpaste • Shampoo • Hair conditioner • Deodorant • Lipstick • Vitamins • Shaving cream • Laundry detergent • Skin cream • Hand soap • Dish detergent • Fingernail brush (get rid of germs) •. Coffee • Batteries for your devices • Pet food

Big Bend National Park in west Texas is now closed “until further notice.” The park had earlier ended overnight camping. Also now closed: Zion National Park (Utah) and North Cascades National Park in Washington state.

Alabama is now a stay-at-home state.

El Dorado County, California’s chief health official on Friday issued a no-travel order for the Lake Tahoe Basin, telling visitors to stay away from the popular vacation spot. Officials say the area continues to attract too many people, despite a statewide stay-at-home order to slow the spread of coronavirus.



Thousand Trails noted in a Facebook post that campers currently staying at one of its parks because of travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 crisis may stay longer.



The campgrounds at John F. Kennedy Memorial Park and Gypsum City OHV Park in Webster County, Iowa, are closed.

Fix it In Foil! Tasty Recipes. Easy cleanup!

Easy prep, great taste, good nutrition, quick clean-up! “Fix It In Foil” includes 51 fantastic recipes to make in foil — plus instructions for cooking in an oven, on an outdoor grill, or on a campfire. Fix it in foil and forget about scrubbing pots and pans. And, with plenty of substitution suggestions, enjoy a whole new list of recipe possibilities! Great for RVing! Learn more or order.

This physician’s video shows you how to protect yourself from infection via food we bring into our home. (Almost 25 million views since March 24, 2020.)



Camping World and Gander RV & Outdoors SuperCenters have reduced operating hours to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time Monday through Saturday and will close on Sundays. The first hour of operation will be reserved for senior customers and at-risk individuals.

Lowe’s employees are getting a $2 an hour pay raise for April for working during the coronavirus pandemic. The raise applies to all of the company’s full-time, part-time and seasonal hourly workers who are employed at Lowe’s stores, its contact centers and its fulfillment facilities in the U.S. and Canada.

ON THE LIGHTER SIDE

Health Tip: “If you hold a glass of wine in both your hands, you can’t accidentally touch your face.” Thanks, Gaila Mallery!

Stuck at home? Bored?

Catch up on your reading with an eBook from Amazon. Search now and be reading in a few minutes.

HOW TO WASH YOUR HANDS

From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this short video shows you the most effective way to wash your hands to get rid of germs.

WE NEED YOUR SUPPORT MORE THAN EVER

RVtravel.com is working overtime to bring you the news about how the current pandemic is affecting the lives of RVers. In the meantime, most of our advertisers have stopped their campaigns due to necessity. We are able to continue because of our nearly 5,000 readers who have become voluntary subscribers. Please consider making a pledge today, no matter how modest. UPDATE FROM THE EDITOR: If you are being hit financially by the pandemic, please take care of yourself: don’t worry about us. But if you are doing okay, we could use your help.

New Facebook Group: How the coronavirus is impacting RVers. Get updates throughout the day about park and campground closings, cancelled rallies and RV shows — and more. Join in the conversation with other RVers about what’s on all our minds right now.

If you are a member of an RV club or are affiliated with an RV-related event would you please let us know if its gatherings, meetings, etc., are cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus? We’ll pass along the info to our readers. We appreciate any news related to RVing that’s relevant to the present crisis. Please submit it here. Thank you!