RV Coronavirus News Update, May 17, 2020

Hundreds if not thousands of campgrounds, public and private, are now open or are about to open. We have listed some of them here, but we don’t have nearly enough room to mention them all. If you’re looking for a place to camp in the coming weeks, check with your favorite park to learn its plans.

Yellowstone National Park will open its Wyoming entrances tomorrow in the first phase of its careful reopening, but visitors will have to heed some new guidance in the fight against COVID-19. Visitors must enter and exit through the South and East entrances, and can use the restrooms, self-service gas stations, trails and boardwalks that are preparing to reopen, the NPS said. Campgrounds remain closed.

Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming will partially reopen tomorrow, May 18. Primary roads, some restrooms and hiking trails will be open but campgrounds and overnight lodgings will remain shut.

A new survey conducted by Billings-based Kampgrounds of America (KOA) indicates outdoor recreation, camping in particular, is among the first things people plan to do once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. “People are valuing the outdoors more than ever right now,” said Toby O’Rourke, president and CEO of Kampgrounds of America. Thirty percent of those surveyed said camping is going to be their first trip when they’re able to get out there.”

Northwood Investments, parent company to La Grande, Oregon-based RV manufacturers Northwood Manufacturing and Outdoors RV, announced Tuesday the plants will resume production tomorrow, May 18.

Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado plans to allow back-country camping permits starting May 27 and will open two campgrounds, Moraine Park and Glacier Basin, starting June 4.

Camping at Colorado’s Navajo State Park opened Friday by reservation only. Bathrooms are open, but showers, laundry and other group facilities are closed as well as visitor centers.

A survey of its members by RVillage.com revealed that 94% of RVers will continue to travel and feel safe in campgrounds, 63% expect to find some restrictions within the campground, 54% have no plans to revise their routes to stay closer to home or medical facilities, and 36% believe they’ll camp even more than before. Only 6 percent of the 2,704 respondents said they planned to stay home.

Other Coronavirus News With 846 stores and 85,000 employees, J.C. Penney filing for bankruptcy could be the largest symbol of what COVID-19 may mean for retailers already struggling for survival. The bankruptcy filing comes after several years of declining sales and strategic missteps as J.C. Penney careened from one reinvention strategy to another. SUPPORT QUALITY RV JOURNALISM

