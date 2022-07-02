Friday, July 1, 2022

Visit Wedding Row in Las Vegas

By Chuck Woodbury
0

In 2021, on average about 230 couples got married every day in Las Vegas, NV, the “Marriage Capital of the World.” Maybe you were one of them. Couples can choose from basic to fancy — a no-frills ceremony at the Clark County Marriage License Bureau is affordable to just about anyone. Every morning a few cocktail-fueled gamblers stagger in to tie the knot. We’ll bet future 10-year anniversaries among them won’t be common.

Chapel of the Flowers

But to those more sober visitors who wish to tie the knot, a local wedding chapel better fits the bill. Heck, for lovebirds too lazy to get out their cars, a drive-through wedding is a superb choice.

When in Las Vegas, it’s always fun to drive by some of these chapels, and if nothing else marvel at their creative names. A few of our favorites: Elvis Chapel, Cupid’s Wedding Chapel, The Lucky Little Chapel, and of course, the Little White Chapel Drive thru.

These chapels and others are easy to find these days thanks to a dozen new “Wedding Row” banners flying high on light posts between Bridger and Bonneville avenues, on Lewis Avenue between Casino Center Boulevard and Third, on Bridger between Casino Center and Third, and other downtown locations.

And, a bit of trivia: 80 percent of all marriage licenses issued in Southern Nevada are to visitors. We looked but could find no statistics on how many fell in love sipping cocktails late into the night whilst playing the slots.

Last February, Clark County issued its 5-millionth marriage license.

There are plenty of RV parks in the Las Vegas area a short drive from the wedding chapels, should you wish to get married or maybe even renew your vows.

