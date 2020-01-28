You will never see another 5th wheel trailer like this!

A reader sent us this photo of a home-built fifth wheel setup. It originally appeared on the Facebook page of Camden Trending.

One thing nearly everyone agreed on was how cute this is. But practical? One person noted, “Volkswagen vans have a hard enough time making it up hills, let alone pulling something!”

Another person asked, “What’s the point you literally only gain two half seats?”

Alas, many of the nearly 1,500 commenters noted that the vans in the top “before” photo and the one in the finished photo are not the same. Spend a little time examining the two photos and you may decide, as we have, that someone with good Photoshop skills had fun with this.