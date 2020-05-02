This wacky Ford pickup travels upside down: no kidding!

This is just too much — a pickup truck that travels upside down. No kidding. This is not a fake photo. It was built about five years ago by a fellow named Rick Sullivan, who owns Kathy’s Collission in Clinton, Illinois. We’ll take a guess and say this is the only pickup truck in America with eight tires.

It’s a 1991 Ford Ranger with a 1995 F-150 truck body placed over the top — upside down — complete with spinning tires. At first glance, it looks like a red and white Ford pickup on its roof.

It took Sullivan about six months to build the wacky creation. “I just started buying parts and then putting it together. It’s all in my head and we had to make adjustments throughout, but it turned out pretty much like I envisioned it.”

