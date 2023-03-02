Walking is just about the perfect exercise. Despite it being low-impact, it’s still considered a great aerobic exercise. It can improve high blood pressure and body mass index, and can even lower the risk of health complications such as diabetes and heart disease. Plus, it’s good for your bones and joints! And don’t even get us started on the mental health benefits of being outside in nature (but you, as RVers, already know this)!

How often do you go for a walk? And yes, a walk around the campground loop counts! Walking across the grocery store parking lot, however, does not.

After you vote, please leave a comment and tell us about your walking habits. Inspire us, won’t you?!