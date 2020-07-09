Walmart does Hollywood – with drive-in theaters!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Savvy RVers have known there’s usually a place nearby when the shadows grow long and a place to overnight needs to be found: “Camp Walmart!” Overnight parking on many “Wally” parking lots is encouraged by the clever company. After all, they know you’ll probably load up on purchases before pulling out. But now, Walmart is adding another perk to their parking lots: Drive-in movies.

Starting in early August, 160 Walmart stores across the country will be transformed into drive-in theaters. Drive-ins complete with “to-your-car-window” concessions. Wonder if that means Bon-Bons? Surely there’ll be popcorn! The big retailer is billing the spectacle as “family-friendly.” Add to that, a safe refuge from coronavirus while still taking in hit movies. Walmart has aligned itself with outdoor theater company Tribeca. The two will run some 320 showings from August into October.

Just which Walmart locations and what films are being shown are secret. They’re as closely guarded as a starlet’s gown prior to Oscar night. Still, a visit to walmartdrive-in.com will give you a teaser. And just how the parking lot will be laid out is also unclear. Maybe you’ll be able to roll your motorhome onto the back row of the theater, and hey! If you fall asleep, no problem – after all, it’s Camp Walmart.