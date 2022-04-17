Wanna drive a truck? Starting pay $110,000 a year—maybe

Walmart, the country’s largest retailer, is trying to help alleviate the country’s truck driver shortage. It’s increasing the starting salary to $110,000 for those interested in long-distance hauling in the company’s vehicles.

Drivers with previous work experience working for Walmart can earn more based on their employment tenure and location.

Walmart, which currently has about 12,000 workers who drive its company-owned trucks, said the average company driver’s pay was $87,500. It hired 4,500 new drivers in 2021, the most in Walmart’s history.

The median pay for heavy truck and tractor-trailer drivers in 2020 was $47,130 a year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Last year, the industry was short a record 80,000 drivers, according to the American Trucking Associations, a trade group.

As a further incentive, Walmart will also pay for a driver’s cost of earning a commercial driver’s license—$4,000 to $5,000.

Walmart’s recruitment plan occurs during the country’s worsening truck driver shortage, which is worsening supply-chain snags and making it harder to get products onto store shelves.

To become a Walmart driver, applicants must have some qualifications under their belt. The company requires that drivers have an Interstate (Class A) Commercial Driver’s License with HAZMAT endorsement or receipt of HAZMAT endorsement within 120 days of being hired. Job candidates must also have a clean driving record with no serious traffic or moving violations within the last three years.

Walmart screens for DUI, DWI, OUI (operating under the influence) or reckless driving involving alcohol or drug convictions within the last 10 years, as well as issues such as preventable accidents on the road.

Walmart said truck driver applications are available at drive4walmart.com.

