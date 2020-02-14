Want to camp in Yosemite this summer? ACT NOW!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Bookings for reservations in Yosemite National Park (California) in the Yosemite Valley open on Saturday, February 15, at 7:00 a.m., Pacific Time. For a few precious minutes, folks will vie to snap up a camping spot for dates from June 15 to July 14. According to a piece by Maura Fox in outsideonline.com, if you play your cards right, you might (emphasis on might) be able to secure a site.

Here’s Maura’s suggestion on how to increase your chances at snagging a spot. First, today, as in NOW, if you haven’t already registered as a user with recreation.gov, do so. Then, before 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, log onto to the site using your user account. Sure, have your “preferred” dates ready, but have a backup plan, because sure enough, for every one of “you,” there are several more of “them” that will want that same date.

Why is this so critical? The story reminds us that in the Yosemite reservation system (which opens once a month to reserve one month at a time), sees a huge crowd, all with their fingers hovering above the “book” button on the site. In the January “lottery,” if you want to call it that, there were 12,888 openings to be booked for the mid-May to mid-June time frame. Sounds like a lot of spots to be booked, but when push came to shove, those spots filled up in literally minutes. Less than 34 percent of the hopefuls got themselves a spot.

Read this story too late to qualify? In another month, the bookings for mid-July to mid-August will open. Save this page, mark it on your calendar–and be ready to click those keys like lightening!