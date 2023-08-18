Washington state Attorney General issues Cease-and-Desist Order in RV park dispute

Over the past year, RVtravel.com has published several articles pertaining to disputes between RV park owners/operators and tenants. One was the legal battle between City of San Rafael v. Chessen (now owned by Harmony Communities), and another, a class-action lawsuit, Mary Gilbert v. Rising River Resort LLC.

While these previously reported lawsuits were working their way through the courts, another one, a Washington state case, began to unfold under the radar because it did not get to the federal court level. It did, however, result in a “cease and desist” action by the Attorney General of Washington, Bob Ferguson, along with another lawsuit, State of Washington v. Beacon Charters and RV Park, LLC.

The Beacon RV Park in Ilwaco, WA, is a badly run-down RV and mobile home park in southwest Washington state, on Baker Bay, just north of Cape Disappointment.

Beacon Charters and RV Park ordered to cease and desist after violating tenants’ rights

On July 22, 2022, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson issued a Cease and Desist Order to Beacon Charters and RV Park, LLC.

The Order was issued after an investigation by the Washington State Manufactured Housing Dispute Resolution Program (MHDRP), which is a program within the Attorney General’s Office that resolves disputes between manufactured housing landlords and tenants. The MHDRP also covers Recreational Vehicles and Park Models, encompassing both manufactured homes and recreational vehicles used for residential purposes. It aims to resolve disputes between RV park owners and residents, including issues related to rent increases and evictions, with a regulatory framework with the ability to influence legal proceedings and negotiations over lawsuits against RV parks over rent increases.

Unlawful notice to vacate and termination of utilities

The Program received complaints from tenants of Beacon Charters and RV Park in March and April 2022, alleging that the landlord had violated the Manufactured/Mobile Home Landlord-Tenant Act (MHLTA) by issuing a notice to vacate on February 25, 2022, and by giving notice that utilities would be shut off on April 12, 2022.

The MHLTA prohibits landlords from evicting tenants without good cause and from shutting off utilities without providing tenants with at least ten days’ notice. Beacon Charters and RV Park’s actions, in this case, violated both provisions of the MHLTA, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

The Cease-and-Desist Order requires Beacon Charters and RV Park to:

Cease and desist from issuing any further notices to vacate to the tenants who filed the complaint.

Pay the tenants $1,000 in damages for each violation of the MHLTA.

Pay the Attorney General’s Office $1,000 for the cost of investigating the complaint.

Beacon Charters and RV Park did not appeal the Order, so it became a final order of the Attorney General and is not subject to review by any court or agency.

In addition to the Cease-and-Desist Order, on August 2, 2022, the Attorney General’s Office also filed a lawsuit against Beacon Charters and RV Park in Pacific County Superior Court. The lawsuit seeks to enforce the Order and recover additional damages for the tenants.

The lawsuit is still pending, but the Cease-and-Desist Order has already had a significant impact on Beacon Charters and RV Park. The park has been unable to evict the tenants who filed the complaint, and it has been forced to pay them $1,000 each in damages. The park has also been forced to pay the Attorney General’s Office $1,000 for the cost of investigating the complaint.

The Cease-and-Desist Order is a significant victory for the tenants who filed the complaint and for all manufactured housing tenants in Washington state. The Order sends a clear message that landlords cannot violate the MHLTA without facing consequences.

The future of Beacon Charters and RV Park is uncertain. The park is still facing a lawsuit from the state of Washington, and it is presently unclear whether the park will be able to continue operating.

##RVT1118b