Washington state passes law to stop catalytic converter theft

(Sunday, February 13, 2022) — The Washington House of Representatives Saturday passed legislation to stem the sharp rise in catalytic converter thefts across Washington state. HB 1815 requires a scrap metal business engaging in a transaction involving a catalytic converter removed from a vehicle to record documentation indicating that it came from a vehicle registered in the seller’s name.

“Stolen catalytic converters contain precious metals which can be sold for quick cash,” said 32nd District Rep. Cindy Ryu, the legislation’s lead sponsor. “The amount that thieves receive for a stolen catalytic converter is typically around 10 percent of the total costs suffered by the owners of the vehicles they are stolen from.”

Older vehicles, Ryu added, “are effectively totaled by catalytic converter theft, compounding the harm for people who depend on their vehicle to get to work, or to drive their kids to school.

“All of our constituents are finding higher prices at the grocery store, and policymakers have a responsibility to do all we can to keep supply chains moving. The trucking industry is begging us to help prevent catalytic converter thefts from further breaking down the delivery of goods and food. That’s why I am pleased by the bipartisan vote, but surprised it wasn’t unanimous,” Ryu continued.

