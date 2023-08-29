Tuesday, August 29, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeCamping & ParksNature
Nature

Watch for ‘Trash Badgers’ in Arizona State Parks

By RV Travel
0
Coatimundi

Arizona’s wildlife species are as varied as the habitats they call home. From the low cactus studded flats of the Sonoran Desert to the highest alpine peaks, the diversity of Arizona wildlife may surprise you. For example, have you ever heard of a Coatimundi? Have you ever seen one? You might.

Coati’s, as they are nicknamed, are often mistakenly referred to as desert monkeys because of their long tails and propensity for trees. But no, they are not monkeys, but in fact, are closely related to a raccoon. They are also nicknamed “trash badgers.”

The name “coatimundi” comes from the Tupian languages of Brazil, where it means “lone coati”. The social animals are great fun to watch and can be seen in several of the state parks across Arizona. Groups of up to thirty individuals have been seen. They typically contain young animals and females. Male coatimundi live a more solitary life and join the groups closer to breeding season.

Females are about the size of a housecat. Males can be twice as large. They have thick, luxurious fur and long, upturned snouts. Their tails are long and stick straight up in the air, so even if you can’t see the coati’s low-slung body moving through the grass, you might see the tip of its tail poking up.

Coati’s have been seen at Kartchner Caverns, Catalina, Patagonia, and Tonto Natural Bridge State Parks. Their population is currently expanding rapidly.

But don’t even think about adopting one. “Coatis are wildlife and should not be kept as pets,” says Marco Wendt, wildlife ambassador at the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. “They have a lifelong curiosity, agility and strength, and have been likened to keeping a super smart toddler who never grows up.”

Watch the one minute video below for a better understanding of these creatures.

Previous article
KOA expands its stores’ beer offerings
Next article
Campgrounds closed at Cape Hatteras

What's up with the comments?

We've had to turn off our extra comment features due to technical problems.

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE