Leaking water heater pressure relief valve? This tool will help

Do you have a leaking water heater pressure relief valve? Is it normal for it to leak? Sometimes there can be a slight leak from your water heater’s pressure relief valve, especially if you have not used it in a while. This leak can be normal and may indicate that your pressure relief valve just needs to be cleared to free any debris from the seal. It also might mean that you need to replace the valve if the leak continues.

Here is the RV technician tool that we use. It is called a T&P (temperature and pressure) valve remover.

This water heater pressure relief valve replacement tool allows you to safely and quickly remove and replace the temperature/pressure valve. The tool fits most water heater brands, which include Atwood/Dometic or Suburban. It is made to use a 7/8″ socket or wrench for changing out.

Here’s more on how these work:

Do you need a new T&P valve? Make sure to measure the thread size for your replacement valve. It is offered in the following sizes:

If the valve is damaged from calcium and hard water build up, this is a cheap, helpful tool to replace it. Yes, you can use channel locks and take a risk of damaging the wiring or it slipping off and hurting yourself. But if you’re having to replace it or remove it to clean the buildup on the shaft due to bad water, this is the tool to have, especially if you’re an RV tech.

Whenever you’re performing your water heater service, it is a good idea to always clear the pop off valve. Simply flip the release lever back and forth a few times. Make sure to do this when the unit is not under pressure.

