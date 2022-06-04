Waterside at Blue Ridge offers RVers amenities galore, including private hot tubs

A luxury RV vacation awaits at Waterside at Blue Ridge. A stunning location and plenty of amenities make this RV park more of a destination than a stop along the way. This Tiny Home and RV Community boasts a gated entry, private hot tubs, and covered pavilions on selected RV lots. Plus, there is a host of on-site activities and amenities to enjoy.

Waterside at Blue Ridge is enveloped in the Chattahoochee National Forest, offering spectacular scenic views.

It is a great place for a simple, relaxing getaway, spending nights in the hot tub gazing at the stars. Although, adventurers will not be disappointed as there are plenty of opportunities for hiking, biking, fishing and exploring the outdoors.

The sites at Waterside at Blue Ridge

RV sites offer full-hookup for 30- and 50-amp. Select from a variety of standard and premium sites. There are gravel pull-through sites close to amenities and clubhouse, and paved sites, many situated along the lake or creek. All offer plenty of space to maneuver your RV or truck and trailer for parking.

Amenities

Amenities galore make this a one-of-a-kind stop. A lakefront community clubhouse, pool and fire pit are open to all guests. Other features include bathhouses, laundry facilities, disc golf and a community kitchen featuring a wood-fired pizza oven. On the property, there also is a stocked lake and fishing dock, kayak launch and a whole lot more. Bring your toys, gear and your pets and prepare to take in the stunning views of the Appalachian Mountains.

My friend Jessica Lynn raves about the serene atmosphere. She mentions the creek running through the property and the beautiful Blue Ridge Lake, all with a mountain backdrop. She camped at Site 76, which she loved. If you are looking for something a little more upscale, she (and everyone else) suggests Site 37, a gorgeous lot with a covered pavilion, hot tub and stone fireplace.

Cost and contact

Waterside at Blue Ridge, located in Morganton, GA, is minutes from the historic Blue Ridge Parkway. Prices range from $70-$125 per night. Monthly rates also are available. It is a great place to camp all year-round, but especially in the fall as the views of the changing leaves are spectacular.

Visit their website or call 706-851-8855 for booking information. Check out the park’s blog for great shopping, dining and other recommendations.

