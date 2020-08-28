34 states require masks, but are people wearing them?

By Nanci Dixon

Thirty-four states currently have mask mandates. The mandates vary state by state depending on the age of the children, the requirement in schools, public transit, inside public areas to outside areas where people can’t be socially distanced. While some states have not mandated masks, cities within a state can mandate masks. Miami mandated masks while Florida did not.

A couple of weeks ago I posted a question in the Facebook group, RVing during the pandemic. I asked if people are seeing others wearing masks and social distancing.

Tom was in Rural Tennessee: “No and No. Signs posted masks are mandatory at some stores; many younger adults and some elderly ignore the signs and refuse to wear masks. I continually remind others of the distancing requirement, asking them to please keep their distance as they approach me. Percent and number of positive cases are on the rise.”

Theresa said, “Nope. Just went to Walmart in Hershey, PA. All folks had them going in. But then sure ’nuff, you see the ones who take them off when they’re inside. On line at the register, young couple, no masks. When we got up to the register I asked for spray to clean the keypad.”

“The more rural areas have a lot less mask usage” reported Rita.

Robbin posted, “Everyone wears them in NY. They are not that bad for a short amount of time”.

Mike had a suggestion and said, “We wear masks, many don’t. Beaches are a problem. This might be helpful.”

Tell me in the poll below if most people, where you are, wear masks or not. Please feel free to leave a comment too, but remember to be respectful of others.

