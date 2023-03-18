Weekly RV Recipe Challenge: Culinary improv for small-space cooks

Cheri Sicard is a longtime food writer with several cookbooks and hundreds of published recipes to her credit. She is also an RVer and, more specifically, a boondocking RVer.

When Cheri has a great campsite in the middle of nowhere, the last thing she wants to do is to go into town for ingredients to cook with. The laziness of not wanting to move, coupled with a well-stocked RV pantry, has led to many a creative meal.

Cheri has even cooked spontaneous cocktail parties and dinners for unexpected RV guests with just what was on hand.

Put Cheri to the RV Recipe Culinary Improv Challenge!

Want to play an RV version of “Ready, Set, Cook”? Submit THREE random ingredients currently in your RV’s fridge and/or pantry. If your ingredients are chosen, Cheri will come up with a recipe using them. We promise it will be small-space and RV-friendly and not take much in the way of needing special kitchen gadgets or gizmos.

This challenge assumes you have a reasonably well-stocked RV pantry of staple ingredients to work with, but beyond that, the goal is to not have to go out to the store.

Fill out the form below and send Cheri your three ingredients. Put her to the test!

##RVT1096