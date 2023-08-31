Western Canada is ablaze; travel and camping restricted

The northwestern corner of the North American continent is ablaze with wildfires, and Western Canada is having an especially bad fire season.

British Columbia has issued travel restrictions amid large-scale evacuations.

Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, has released the following statement about travel restrictions for the purpose of staying in temporary accommodation during the Canada wildfires:

“In recent days, B.C. experienced some of the most devastating wildfires in our history. We want to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who canceled their plans to travel to the Interior in recent days, as well as to our partners in the tourism industry for their support and understanding.

“The emergency order we put in place on Saturday has had the effect we required and thousands of hotel rooms were made available for people forced from their homes, as well as the many firefighters and emergency crews who are protecting us during the worst wildfire season in our history. Working with local governments and First Nations, we will continue to place people in the accommodations that are now available.

“Because of this, we are lifting travel restrictions for the purpose of staying in temporary accommodation for most of the southern Interior, except for West Kelowna. The order will be lifted for Kelowna, Kamloops, Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton, and Vernon starting tomorrow, Aug. 23, 2023.

“Non-essential travel to West Kelowna continues to be prohibited for the purpose of staying in temporary accommodation, including hotels, motels, inns, bed and breakfasts, hostels, RV parks, and campgrounds, to ensure accommodation is available for those who may need it.

“If you are planning on traveling in B.C., please do so safely and avoid fire-affected communities. Know before you go and be prepared. Many communities continue to be impacted by wildfires and continue to face challenges. Listen to the direction of local communities. Respect emergency orders and alerts. While many communities in the Interior are looking forward to welcoming people, others, like Lake Country and the Shuswap, are advising that now is not a good time to visit.

“We’re asking anyone who’s traveling to monitor information from the BC Wildfire Service, EmergencyInfoBC, and DriveBC. Highway 1 between Chase and Sorrento remains closed.

“We want to thank everyone for their empathy and willingness to change their plans to support their fellow British Columbians who are impacted by these devastating wildfires. The situation remains dynamic. We will continue to assess the situation, work with local governments and First Nations, and adapt our response as needed to.”

