The Day It Rained Whale Blubber

There was a big problem 50 years ago this month on an Oregon beach near Florence, when a long-dead 45-foot, 8-ton gray whale washed up on shore. It had been so long since a dead whale had showed up on a Lane County beach that nobody could remember how to get rid of one.

Burying the huge mammal was ruled out, as it was thought it would soon be uncovered. It was suggested it could be cut up, then buried. But nobody was willing to do that. So there the whale stayed, rotting and smelling increasingly foul. Curious locals and tourists showed up to see the whale, but didn’t stay long because it smelled so bad.

Finally, it was concluded that the best way to get rid of the beast was to dynamite it — blow it up into tiny pieces that the gulls, crabs and other scavengers would gladly devour. And so, a half ton of dynamite was strategically placed by the creature, hoping to send most of its blubber flying back into the ocean.

Bystanders were moved a quarter mile away when the time came to detonate the explosive.

And that is all we will say. If you want to see what happened, watch the three-minute video. And just be glad you were not there!

