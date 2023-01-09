What is the best jack, and where to put it, to change a tire on a travel trailer?

Dear Dave,

Would you use a bottle or floor jack to replace a tire on a travel trailer? Also, where is the correct place to locate the jack to lift the trailer to change the tire? —Charles, Forest River Rockwood RS20 travel trailer

Dear Charles,

This has been a source of debate for many years; however, most agree that placing any type of jack on the axle is not recommended. The best type of jack and the placement depends on the type of unit you have and the frame or chassis. You did not give the model year of your trailer; however, I did find the 2022 owner’s manual and there is no reference to placement of the jack.

In past years and with other products I have seen recommendations in the owner’s manual or with a label on the side of the rig. If you have tandem axles, many owners use a drive-up ramp and put one wheel on it and the other is suspended. This does require storing the ramp in a large compartment.

Some manufacturers’ recommendation for placing the jack

Typically I have found that manufacturers recommend placing the jack point on the frame forward of the axles, as this is typically reinforced with the tongue. My preference is a floor jack, as it is more stable. However, it is much larger and harder to store. Plus, it depends on how much ground clearance there is between the frame and the ground. Some floor jacks will not lift high enough to get the tire off the ground. In this case, a bottle jack would be best, as you can use blocks of wood to get the height needed, but it is recommended to use jack stands as well.

This brings up a good point of discussion. It is important to research where the recommended jack point is by contacting the RV manufacturer and decide what type of jack would be best in your situation. You don’t want to have a blowout on the road and discover the jack you have is not capable of lifting your rig. Also find out what type of tire iron you need and have that on hand.

Some owners’ recommendation for placing the jack

I have also had this discussion with several owners throughout the years that have been placing a jack at the shackle point on the axle. Some even suggested this does not add any more weight raising the rig at this point than what is normally on that shackle when the unit is on the ground. I do not know of any “documented” evidence of this. And just because owners have done it in the past doesn’t mean it’s recommended.

I cannot find an RS20 model. However, I believe it is a 20’ unit and most likely is not very heavy. Since you only need to lift one side high enough to get the wheel off the ground, you probably can use a 2-ton jack, whether it is a bottle or floor jack version. Weigh your rig on a CAT Scale after it is loaded with all cargo and fluids. This will provide the information for you to do the math on what weight is on each side.

