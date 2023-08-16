What is the best jack to change a trailer tire, and where do you place it?

Dear Dave,

I have seen multiple articles on how NOT to jack up a RV trailer to change a flat, but none on how it SHOULD be done. Certainly it isn’t in the user manual for either of our RV trailers. I know it differs between multi-axle and single-axle trailers. And there’s a lack of information on what tools should be on-board to change a tire. RV trailers often come with a spare tire, but, unlike a car or truck, nothing else. In short, what are the best practices? —Jim, 2017 Keystone Cougar 33SAB and 2022 Gulf Stream 189DD

Dear Jim,

This has been a great topic for debate as long as I can remember, starting back in the mid-1970s working at my local Standard Oil full-service gas station. This was back when we pumped the gas and washed the windows. We had several travel trailers that would get tires fixed. I lived in Forest City, IA, which was the home to Winnebago. So we also changed and fixed tires on their early travel trailers, and motorhomes when they quit making trailers.

The old school method depended on what type of trailer you were working on and the type of jack. Older trailers with wood framework or thin metal perimeter steel had to be lifted with a jack on the axle closest to the wheel. However, with newer torsion axles, several manufacturers such as Lippert do not recommend lifting by the axle as you will bend it. They recommend using the frame, as well as in most cases with a trailer.

However, one owner posted a response from Forest River that stated to lift the unit on the axle just behind the backing plate, which is the reinforced metal coming off the axle connecting the spindle. This area also has bolts and nuts for the brake plates and other items, so I don’t know that it would be the best location. Also, since the axle is round, it is not the most secure point to put any kind of jack that does not have a curved plate, especially a bottle jack! I’ll get into that later.

Lippert technical service sent this response.

Good morning, David.

Thank you for the inquiry. We would never advise to use the axle or suspension to jack the trailer up. I’m going to link a video that shows changing out the hub to show you our suggested procedure. We do advise to reach out to the manufacturer for their specifications as well.

What did Keystone say?

Here is the response I got from Keystone Technical Service, which they claim is in the owner’s manual.

TIRE CHANGING BASICS

Use emergency flares, reflective markers, and/or road cones when near a road or highway. Block the wheels on the opposite side from the tire you wish to change to prevent accidental movement. Position a hydraulic jack on the frame close to the spring hanger. (Never attempt to use a stabilizer jack to lift the RV.) Prior to raising the RV loosen the lug nuts ½ turn. Raise the RV until the tire clears the ground. Set a jack stand under the frame just to the rear of the tire being changed. Follow the Wheel Nut Torque and Wheel Reinstallation instructions provided in this section.

Why no jack, tools, or information?

There are several reasons why I believe there is no jack, tools or information supplied. I believe it comes down to three issues: liability, cost, and aftermarket sales. I think the legal department in most RV manufacturing companies came from military censors in World War II. You can’t tell someone how to light LP appliances, hook up a trailer, or even drive due to the potential liability.

Every manufacturer wants their unit to be the cheapest sitting on the lot. Since not everyone can agree on what would be the best jack, wrench, or tool, they don’t put anything in standard—most buyers never notice it. That is, until they get into the F&I (finance and insurance) room and find out they need all the other stuff like hoses, filters, surge protectors … and the list goes on. Most dealers make a very good additional profit after the sale!

According to the specs, your Cougar weighs just over 8000 lbs. and can carry another 2000 lbs. So that means you would need a jack that can lift maybe half of that or less which is a 2-ton jack. You can find cheap bottle jacks that will handle that weight. However, they are not very safe due to the small footprint at the bottom and flat rounded pad at the top. Imagine how busy the legal department would be if these were put in trailers!

My favorite is the floor jack, as it has four wheels and is much more secure. However, it is much larger and takes up more storage space, not to mention the cost. Since there are so many choices and opinions, it would be difficult to list one that everyone likes. Plus, most owners of the larger rigs don’t want to try and change a tire due to the weight and difficulty, so they just get roadside service and have someone else do it.

To reiterate, I believe that in most cases, there is no jack, tools or instructions due to liability AND cost!

You might also enjoy this from Dave

More on this topic:

What is the best jack, and where to put it, to change a tire on a travel trailer?

Dear Dave,

Would you use a bottle or floor jack to replace a tire on a travel trailer? Also, where is the correct place to locate the jack to lift the trailer to change the tire? —Charles, Forest River Rockwood RS20 travel trailer

Read Dave’s answer.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the “RV Handbook.”

Read more from Dave here.

HAVE A QUESTION FOR DAVE?

We have a popular forum for Ask Dave. Please be as brief as possible. Attach a photo or two if it might help Dave with his response. Click to visit Dave’s forum. Or send your inquiries to him using the form below.

##RVDT2189