What you should know about using your RV’s awning

An RV owner in one of my Facebook groups posted the below photo and wrote, “This is the first time using the awning as this camper is new to me. 2022 Winnebago 2108FBS. Is there anything I need to do to the awning other than extend it out? Adjustments, greasing, maintenance, etc.?”

I’m so glad you asked! Yes! Here’s what I recommend as a basic checklist for RV awning maintenance.

Know the fabric. Vinyl and acrylic are the two main types of awning fabric. Acrylic fabric is not waterproof, but it is light and breathable, which allows it to dry faster. Vinyl fabric is durable and mildew-resistant, but it should never be stored until completely dried.

Inspect the fabric regularly for tears. It’s a good idea to closely examine the awning fabric for holes every 3-4 months. This prevents small rips from getting larger and allows for repairs.

Clean thoroughly and regularly. We recommend that you hose off your awning every 3-4 months. This prevents dirt from building up and settling in.

Secure your awning. Violent wind can wear on awning fabric. To preserve the fabric, it is helpful to secure your awning with a saver clamp or a tie-down kit. You should also ensure that the knobs on the side arms are tightened before every drive.

Never leave RV awnings unattended.

Make sure you have insurance coverage for awning damage.

Make sure to always do a visual inspection of the star washers on the arm pins to check that they are not missing or have pins backing out.

Make sure that the main awning rail is not pulling loose from the side walls at both ends.

Make sure to operate the unit in and out a number of times to exercise the lift shocks.

You can use a dry spray lube on all the moving parts to ensure that they stay moving freely.

