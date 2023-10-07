Saturday, October 7, 2023

What you should know about using your RV’s awning

By Dustin Simpson
An RV owner in one of my Facebook groups posted the below photo and wrote, “This is the first time using the awning as this camper is new to me. 2022 Winnebago 2108FBS. Is there anything I need to do to the awning other than extend it out? Adjustments, greasing, maintenance, etc.?”

I’m so glad you asked! Yes! Here’s what I recommend as a basic checklist for RV awning maintenance.

  • Know the fabric. Vinyl and acrylic are the two main types of awning fabric. Acrylic fabric is not waterproof, but it is light and breathable, which allows it to dry faster. Vinyl fabric is durable and mildew-resistant, but it should never be stored until completely dried.
  • Inspect the fabric regularly for tears. It’s a good idea to closely examine the awning fabric for holes every 3-4 months. This prevents small rips from getting larger and allows for repairs.
  • Clean thoroughly and regularly. We recommend that you hose off your awning every 3-4 months. This prevents dirt from building up and settling in.
  • Secure your awning. Violent wind can wear on awning fabric. To preserve the fabric, it is helpful to secure your awning with a saver clamp or a tie-down kit. You should also ensure that the knobs on the side arms are tightened before every drive.
  • Never leave RV awnings unattended.
  • Make sure you have insurance coverage for awning damage.
  • Make sure to always do a visual inspection of the star washers on the arm pins to check that they are not missing or have pins backing out.
  • Make sure that the main awning rail is not pulling loose from the side walls at both ends.
  • Make sure to operate the unit in and out a number of times to exercise the lift shocks.
  • You can use a dry spray lube on all the moving parts to ensure that they stay moving freely.

DIY product links:

About our Facebook groups

These Facebook groups were created to help educate owners about parts, problems, repairs, fixes, and upgrades on RV units. We will be sharing videos that include WHAT’S IN THE SHOP? and SHOP TALK episodes with information on accessories and products that we use and install on the units from the shop.

We try and help as time allows to answer questions and problems. We encourage others to share their experience so we can build a resource page to help everyone.

Please follow us on YouTube, and other social media pages.

Please feel free to share your stories, problems, and upgrades with us so we can build a resource page to help others.

Thank you,
Dustin

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
