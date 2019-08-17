What we learned about you last week (August 10-16)

By Emily Woodbury

I have to admit, I’m fighting to stay awake today, so you’ll have to excuse me if I seem less chipper than usual. I’ve gotten plenty of sleep this week (in fact, more than normal), eaten my fruits and veggies and drank my typical gallon of water a day (have you seen the health benefits of drinking at least 64 oz. of water a day?). So, let’s jump into things so I can go take a nap. Just kidding. The nap gene is one that I did not inherit from my dad, Chuck. Nope.

Maybe learning about you will be stimulating enough to wake me out of this foggy funk. Let’s find out…

Wooooooooow! 3,739 of you voted in Saturday’s poll. That might be the new record! (Well, that number woke me up!) We asked you to tell us which manufacturer made your present RV. Surprisingly (or maybe not), 57 percent of you said your present RV was not made by the big guys, Thor, Forest River or Winnebago. Out of those three though, 17 percent of you have Forest Rivers, 14 percent of you own a Thor, and 12 percent of you have a Winnebago.

Monday’s poll asked if you paid for your Good Sam membership or got it for free. Out of the 2,000 voters, 91 percent of you paid for it, and 9 percent of you got it for free. Many of you mentioned in the comments that you got it for free because you got it as a bonus for joining something else, and many of you said you’re lifetime members and you bought your membership years ago.

We’re impressed by the 67 percent of you who answered Tuesday’s question by saying you can recall what you had for dinner two nights ago within 20 seconds. I sure can’t (that’s where the genes from my dad kick in). Exactly a third of you are like Chuck and me, though, and cannot. Reader Bob P. knows how to dine. He commented, “After conferring with my wife, she said ICE CREAM!” Friends, let’s all be like Bob and his wife and eat ice cream for dinner tonight.

Just like myself, Wednesday’s question wasn’t so chipper. We asked: How many of your parents are still alive? We’re sorry to hear that 76 percent of you have lost both your parents, and 17 percent of you have one parent around. Only 6 percent of you, 131 votes, have both parents.

On Thursday we learned that you probably don’t keep in touch with any of your friends from high school, at least 60 percent of you don’t. A small 13 percent of you still keep in touch with one high school friend, 16 percent stay in touch with two or three, and an impressive 11 percent of you stay in touch with four or more high school friends.

Well, speaking of keeping in touch, I think I’d better go and get in touch with a good cup of coffee. See you all next week.