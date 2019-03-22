What we learned about you last week (March 16-22)

By Emily Woodbury

I can finally say it: HAPPY SPRING! We’ve made it! Well, actually, I think about last week’s column and remember that many of you are still in cold places (especially Jim Soper who is in Antarctica), so maybe we haven’t all quite made it to spring…yet. Here in Seattle, the daffodils are blooming, the sun is shining at a toasty 70 degrees and the frogs out my window are croaking (and loudly, I might add). As much as I’d love to be in Antarctica, I wouldn’t change this warm spring sun on my face for anything.

If any of you ironed the four leaf clover you found on St. Patricks Day last weekend, you probably pressed your luck. (Sorry, I couldn’t help myself.) Last Saturday we asked if you had any plans to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. A cheerful 15 percent of you said you were planning on attending a party, parade or celebration, and 39 percent of you weren’t doing anything, but you’d still be festive and wear green. Another 39 percent of you said you weren’t celebrating at all (c’mon, no green?), and 7 percent of you voted “other,” which, to be honest, I’m not sure what “other” could be. Well, whatever your plans were, Irish you all a happy March.

On Monday we wanted to know: If you could have anything listed on our poll for dinner, what would it be? Now many of you, according to the comments, took this as “What are you having for dinner?” when we really meant: If you could eat anything listed here, what would it be? Anyways, most of you (33 percent), given a choice, would like a good steak for dinner, but 29 percent of you would prefer fish or seafood. A tied 9 percent of you would like a burger, or pizza or pasta, and 8 percent of you would like chicken. Only 6 percent of you would like a salad (I don’t blame ya), and another 6 percent would like a taco or burrito for dinner. I hope all your dinner dreams came true. It did for reader Jean who commented, “What would I like to have for dinner tonight? Just so happens we have steak once a month and tonight is the night!”

On Tuesday Chuck wanted to know if you think that humans will travel to Mars in the next 20 years. (By the way, Chuck is a total Mars geek. If you ever learn anything about the red planet, send it his way. He’ll be thrilled.) Most of you, 42 percent, think that yes, humans will travel to Mars, but 33 percent don’t think so. A quarter of you have no idea.

How many motor vehicles do you own? That was Wednesday’s poll question. There’s a lot of numbers here, so I won’t bore you (or confuse you) with the details, but the majority of you own two motor vehicles, and a good amount of you own three. A small number of you only own one, and a few of you own 4. Only 10 percent total votes say you own 5 or more. I think I confused you anyway, didn’t I? Here, I’ll attach the poll to the left so you can see what I’m talkin’ about.

Well, the readers in the crowd sure like Amazon! On Thursday we wanted to know where you buy most of your books, and 35 percent of you said you buy your books from Amazon. A tied 16 percent of you say you get your books from the library, or you don’t read at all, and 13 percent of you usually buy them from Goodwill or a used bookstore. Only a small 6 percent shop at Barnes & Noble, and an even smaller amount, 4 percent of you, buy from an independent bookstore. Read on!

Okay, folks. Get outside and enjoy some of that spring! Here’s a list of spring and summer flower festivals across the country. How cool is it, that we can celebrate a field of flowers?