What we learned about you last week (March 9-15)

By Emily Woodbury

Well, I must say, reading the comments on Saturday’s poll this week was pretty neat. It’s incredible that we’re all over the world, reading these same words, isn’t it? Gerrit Van Keulen writes that he is, “in my captain’s chair in our Class A 42′ HR Scepter, in the Yuma Foothills, AZ with the Gila Mountains in view out the front window.” Peter Donahue is “in snowy, cold upstate NY watching snowmobiles go by the house!!!” and MikeJ is staying away from the animals in Alaska where “nothing poisonous lives.” Larry is staying at a villa in Portugal, and Steve is in Cartagena, Colombia. He writes, “I like to ride out the winter in the Tropics, this year in South America. There’s more to see in the world than just America. Put yer RV into storage and take off.” Mike is in Mexico, Bob Perata is in Uruguay, and Grant Edgar is “at home in Canterbury, New Zealand.”

Many of you are reading this from sunny Florida, Texas, California, and Arizona, but Jim Soper took “going south for the winter” to the next level. Jim commented that he’s “actually at McMurdo Station, Antarctica. Sitting in my dorm room.” WOW! Here’s a link to McMurdo Station, so that you get an idea of what Jim’s current location is like. (It’s currently -2 degrees Fahrenheit there.)

Anyways, from the looks of our poll, over half of you are west of the Mississippi, 42 percent of you are east of the Mississippi, 5 percent of you are in Canada, and 1 percent of you are somewhere outside North America. Only 14 voters are in either Alaska or Hawaii, and 12 of you are leyendo esto desde México (that’s “reading this from Mexico”).

On Monday we were curious to learn if you got the flu shot this season. You sure did! A whopping 70 percent of you did get the flu shot, but 30 percent of you did not. We know that this can be a touchy subject, so thank you for keeping your comments respectful.

Tuesday’s poll told us that you probably have never, or will never, attend a high school reunion. More than half of you said you’d never attend one, but more than a quarter of you said you might attend one, though rarely. A decent amount of you, 14 percent, said you’d try and attend them all, and 8 percent said you’ll attend about half of them. Zipper commented, “Mrs. C and I just went to our 50th class reunion, one month and 2 days before our 50th wedding anniversary. We are what ya call true high-school sweethearts.” Cue: “Awwwwww!”

There’s a very good chance you’ve never posted a video on YouTube, considering 90 percent of you never have. According to Wednesday’s poll, only a tiny 1 percent of you post on YouTube often, and 9 percent have posted before, but rarely. If you have posted on YouTube before, send me the link in the comments – I’d love to see!