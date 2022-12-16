What should I do with this bubble on my RV side wall?

You may have seen our series “What’s in the Shop?” Now, we’re sharing “What’s in the RV Group?” This is where we share posts and direct messages from Y-O-U. In this episode, Dustin shares how delamination occurs and most importantly how you can prevent it.

RV wall construction

I’ve seen many RV owners throughout my years in the industry try and heat the delaminated area and glue it back down. There is a reason why these jobs never look decent. Take a look at the below RV wall cut out. Your RV wall is made of the following:

Filon: Thin as a credit card

Luan: 1/8″ – 1/4″ thin

Styrofoam: 1″ – 1.25″

Unfortunately, there isn’t a quick fix for delamination repair. You are either paying a paint and body shop a large sum of money or you’re sealing the unit up to prevent further damage and living with this battle wound.

Preventing RV delamination

RV delamination can be prevented by ensuring your unit is properly sealed. Sealant and silicone are not permanent. I dare you to Google any RV owner’s manual. The typical owner’s manual will advise owners to inspect their exterior components at least every three months and to reseal immediately as needed.

Dustin owns and operates California RV Specialists, an independent RV repair shop located in Lodi, CA. He thrives on sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm of RV repair and maintenance with his team, customers, and virtual friends.

Dustin proudly operates the business alongside his wife, Ashley; but the true pair that run the show are their Boston Terriers, Arvie and Hitch.

