Why are some RVers so controversial? And exactly who are they?

Opinion — By Randall Brink

Throughout 2022, RVtravel.com has published news and opinion about the growing sociological-political issue of homeless persons residing in RVs in urban areas. In growing numbers, the so-called “RV homeless” park on city streets, on municipal lots, and on unused commercial property. Most often they gather to create camps that offer some semblance of community and safety in numbers.

A rising crescendo of objection to the encampments has resulted in municipalities conducting “sweeps” to evict people and vehicles. Sometimes they offer a shelter alternative to the nomadic RVers and sometimes they simply shunt them to another location, only to repeat the process again in a week or so. Some cities have created “safe parking” areas to end the stressful “sweeps.”

Conflicts between homeless persons and governments

The conflicting forces and objectives of homeless persons and governments spark confrontations. Those conflicts are manifesting themselves in a growing number of lawsuits being filed across the land against municipal policies and actions.

For example, a non-profit advocacy group has filed suit against the city of Fullerton, CA, on behalf of homeless people who live in RVs on the city streets without a permit required by municipal code. Housing Is a Human Right Orange County and individual Fullerton residents are plaintiffs in the action. The complaint alleges that the city’s code, which prohibits “stopping or parking any recreational vehicle on city streets without a valid City-issued permit” violates the California state constitution and has “resulted in the arbitrary and discriminatory expulsion of Orange County’s most vulnerable residents.” The suit seeks to obtain an injunction against enforcement of the ordinance on civil rights grounds. The co-founder of Housing Is a Human Right Orange County, Pat Davis, was quoted in The Orange County Register:

“Fullerton is one of many cities that are terribly cruel to people who are unhoused. We know that those who are living in their vehicle are under extreme financial and social hardship, trying to maintain their dignities and freedoms. This action will serve as a reminder to our city leaders, that those who have limited to no resources have important legal rights too.”

The litigation dissects important legal issues pertinent to most municipal governments today. RVtravel.com will continue to report on developments in this and the many other RV parking disputes pending across the country.

However, there are questions raised by the government policies and actions that are not necessarily directly addressed in the pending lawsuits.

Are the “RV homeless” homeless?

Many RVers live full-time in their motorhomes, trailers, and vans. Many have forsaken their real property homes for a life on the road. They do not consider themselves homeless.

So, what distinguishes the full-time RVer from the homeless RVer?

One word: Resources.

The RVer on the road is free and has the wherewithal to move about the country. They are not confined by impecunious circumstances to live in urban encampments. RVers who choose the RV travel lifestyle do so by choice. Most urban RV homeless people do not. Further, many homeless RVers exist in rigs that are not roadworthy, not licensed, have little or no insurance, and the homeless dweller lacks the resources to repair, insure, and fuel their vehicle for the road.

Are the “RV homeless” RVers?

Barring insurmountable mechanical breakdowns and the financial inability to maintain their RVs, it is reasonable to surmise that many if not most homeless persons would flee the vexed urban encampments for wide-open spaces and seek surcease of law enforcement harassment. They cannot escape, and there is no clear way to enable them to do so without breaking the cycle of poverty and lack of choices central to their existence. RVs will be a shelter of choice for people as long as they have no other choice.

But the problem of urban RV homeless living must somehow be moved out of the cities.

Having hundreds of derelict vehicles lining the sides of city streets and every open public lot cannot be considered a long-term solution. As the cities in general become more crowded, the public policy conflicts surrounding safety, waste, and fire will only get worse.

What about the wide-open spaces of the American West

I again invite attention to the wide-open spaces of the American West. Some of accessible domains of this land—roughly 640 million acres “owned” by the U.S. federal government, and other millions of acres held in land trusts and by the governments of the states, could possibly be put to better use by housing people. Some people might live in RVs if the vehicles could be adequately maintained. Others might live in tiny homes or dwellings created by 3D printers or other manufactured homes.

These questions require reflection and serious thought aimed at solutions that go beyond moving RV dwellers from city streets to abandoned lots to vehicle impoundment yards like pawns in a political chess game.

