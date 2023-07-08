Why do some spare tires go “POP” when mounted on RV rear bumper?

I heard that there were a number of folks in the RV community with trailers and 5th wheel towables that were having problems with the spare tire that is mounted on the rear bumper. The tires were having a “belt detachment” even though they had never been on the road. So let’s dig into this phenomenon.

First, we need to ensure we have a common understanding of what we are talking about.

Here are a few examples

One tire in the first two pictures and the tire in the third picture were mounted on the bumper. In the last shot we see the same condition of a localized belt detachment on the “top” of the tire where it had the greatest sun exposure.

These pictures courtesy of Tony Barthel.

Now we need to investigate and try to understand “why” this happens.

Finally, we need to understand what the owner of an RV might be able to avoid or at least do to decrease the chance of this happening to their spare tire.

Let’s call it “Spare Tire Popping” or STP for short

We can tell the first tire is an unused tire as the white lettering on the tread, which is used by tire companies to identify tires during the tire-building process, has not been worn off from use. This lettering gets worn off in the first few days of use. Note that I did not call the tire “new,” as I do not know the DOT serial. So it is possible that this tire has been sitting on the bumper for a number of years.

The pictures of the last two tires do not provide enough evidence to allow an estimate on the age or level of usage, but I am inclined to believe that all three tires had similar usage as I have observed this condition on a number of other tires with similar conditions.

While I have a number of blog posts that mention the spare, I have only commented on this unique type of tire failure in a couple of RV Forums. So I guess it’s time to give this topic a good and detailed explanation.

Possible causes of spare tire failure

The cause has a number of contributing factors and none of them are “Because the tire was built in … (pick a country).

The same portion of the tire, i.e., the top, being in direct sunlight all the time, is a major contributor. The heat from the sun artificially “ages” the tire at a rate that is 2 to 8 times as fast as if the same tire were kept under a heat shielding cover. So it is possible for that area of the tire to have rubber that is effectively many years “older” than the tires you have on the RV. Realizing that, it is suggested that RV trailers have their tires replaced when 3 to 5 years old. It might be reasonable to replace the spare at the same time, as parts of the tread could be as much as 10 to 20 times as old as the DOT serial suggests, if you are replacing on a 5-year schedule.

But that advice doesn’t answer the question of “why?”

Buckle up, as the next step requires a deep dive while we gather information from Rubber Chemistry and Vehicle Dynamics.

People want a simple answer, but the answer to this question is, as far as I know, not well known or even understood in the tire manufacturing or RV industries.

There are a number of factors in place. If you read the following posts you will see why there is no simple answer.

Tire aging. “The RATE” at which a tire gets “older” and at which it loses flexibility IS NOT linear and does not match up with a normal age calculation that uses a calendar.

Here is a post on the forces (Interply Shear) trying to tear the tire apart from the inside.

These forces explain why tires fail. The post offers peer-reviewed technical journal papers such as Dr. Song’s paper on “Fatigue of Cord-Rubber Composites For Tires” as supporting analysis.

Interply Shear forces on trailer tires

In my January 25, 2018 blog post, I outlined my “AHA” moment and showed the physical evidence that confirms that trailer tires do not follow the same path in a turn as the tires on a car, truck, or motorhome. This difference means the trailer tires are not “tracking” on the radius of a turn, but are being dragged around every corner and turn.

This translates into higher “Interply Shear” forces, which result in more microscopic structural damage. This means an increased probability of belt separation and tire failure, especially when cracks can only grow and never get smaller with time. FYI: Backing into a parking space is harder on a tire than the extra 24% shear or tearing stress the tire experiences when going forward.

I have confirmed the STP (Spare Tire Popping) failure mode in a controlled laboratory experiment with two American-made tires with zero miles usage. They failed at 0 mph within hours of each other when simply heated and stressed. This level of test repeatability is unusual in tire testing.

Recommendations to prevent Spare Tire Popping

I do not expect people to understand all this engineering stuff, so maybe just accept that tires are complex and follow my recommendations for trailer owners running P or LT or ST-type tires:

Be sure your actual load, as measured on a truck scale, is no greater than 85% of the tire’s rated load based on the Load & Inflation tables. If the spare is mounted outside the RV, you should cover the tires with white vinyl or similar to lower the heating effect of sunlight when parked. This is especially important if the tire is mounted as a spare on the rear bumper area. While I have not collected data, it is entirely possible that black tire covers are worse than no cover, as that black cover will heat up as fast as a black tire will. However, the cover will prevent cooling air to lower the temperature once the tire is in shade or the sun has gone down. The cover turns into an oven, literally baking the life out of your tire. Read the tire material list information on the sidewall of your tires. It’s similar to what you see in this example.

Tires required to list material

All tires are required by law to list the material and number of layers in both the sidewall and under the tread. Ensure the tread materials include “Nylon” or similar material in addition to the steel belts and the body cord under the tread. I would NOT rely on sales literature or a salesperson to have the correct information. I daresay that some will not even know the information is on every tire.

