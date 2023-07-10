Why does my RV have water from bathroom faucet but not kitchen?

Dear Dave,

When I put water in the RV’s fresh water tank, I have water in the bathroom but no water in the kitchen sink. It was working fine when I winterized it last fall. —John, 2018 Leprechaun Coachmen Class C 240FS

Dear John,

There are several things to check and different operations that need to be verified. First, do you have both hot and cold water at the bathroom faucet and do you not have both hot and cold at the kitchen sink? Next, do you have hot or cold at the shower, cold at the toilet, and what about an outside shower head? When you look at these locations, it will help eliminate water lines, drains, and even the water heater. Also, have you tried connecting a hose to city water and verifying which faucets work and which do not? And one more question: Have you looked underneath the unit to see if water is draining out of a low point drain that might be open? I would assume you opened these last fall to winterize the unit.

If you do not have hot or cold coming from the kitchen faucet, I would take the lines off and see if there is water coming to the faucet. It seems odd that neither one provides water as they are separate lines with cold coming directly from the pump and the hot coming from the water heater.

If you have water from hot and cold lines in kitchen

If you do have water coming through the hot and cold lines to the kitchen faucet, then it’s an easy fix. Replace the nozzle or aerator as it is gummed up with calcium or lime. From what I can find in brochures and videos, the kitchen faucet is a single handle Delta style with pull-out sprayer. So you would have a hot and cold coming to the brass connections under the sink that go to a manifold inside the faucet. The bathroom faucet is a two handle, hot and cold type.

If not, and all other water components work such as the toilet and shower, then it is possible the lines to your kitchen faucet have gotten kinked somewhere along the way. You should be able to look underneath the sink and trace the lines through the cabinetry, most likely needing to take out a drawer or two. It could be something that got shoved in a compartment and pushed against the lines, restricting them.

If hot and cold faucets work in the bathroom

If both hot and cold work in the bathroom, this verifies that water pressure is getting to the water heater and that the pump is working. But if the shower and toilet are not working, then there is an obstruction in a line or connection underneath. The cold water comes out of the pump and a series of “T’s” divert cold water to the toilet, shower, and water heater. It may be the first “T” goes to the bathroom sink, which is typically closer to the pump, and the obstruction would be downstream of that.

With a little more info on what the other faucets are doing, we should be able to isolate it. My guess is there is either a low point drain valve open, or the faucet is clogged.

