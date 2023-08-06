Why does my RV’s generator stop running while driving?

Dear Dave,

I have a 2022 Thor A.C.E. Class A motorhome and the generator shuts off while traveling. I checked all items: oil, cables, batteries, and voltage. —Eugene, 2022 Thor A.C.E. 33.1

Dear Eugene,

There are several things that could cause the generator to stop running while driving. First, it could be getting hot. Most people don’t believe that because traveling down the road should provide superior airflow versus sitting. However, since your vehicle is a Ford F-53 gas chassis, the engine is up front, and the exhaust runs back towards the generator compartment. All the heat from the engine and exhaust as well as the road can swell up in the generator compartment and cause excess heat. I have found installing a diverter or heat shield helped in this situation. I’ve even cut a vent hole in the back.

Next, I would change the oil and filter and use Onan oil and filter as recommended. Make sure it is spot-on for level! Using an aftermarket oil can be either too heavy or too thin, even though the viscosity shows the same. This also goes for the air filter, as it needs proper airflow.

What type of fuel are you using?

Fuel is the next area I would look at. First, what type of fuel are you using at the pump? Your generator is pulling the same fuel as the engine from the fuel tank. A cheap fuel or higher ethanol mix will burn hotter. I try to use non-ethanol fuel in all my small engine components. You might want to look at what is going into the tank. It might be getting too hot going down the road with the combination of that and the engine heat.

Also, the fuel pump and fuel filter might be weak and create an insufficient flow or even vapor locking situation. Finally, one of the most simple of fixes could be the fuel cap is not venting properly, which would also create a vapor lock situation. Try loosening it slightly to see if that helps.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the "RV Handbook."

Read more from Dave here.

