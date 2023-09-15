Word-diarrhea is epidemic, and I question why I even write anymore

By Chuck Woodbury

PUBLISHER

W

hy do I write? Why have I spent the better part of 50 years putting my words on paper and now on the screens of various electronic devices?

Do I write to fill space? Is that why I write? Is my craft about assembling words in a way that fills space between advertising? Let’s be honest, that’s what increasingly matters to new opportunistic publishers — slimy, nocturnal, nameless creatures who worship the God of Easy Money.

Is that how I have spent my last five decades — filling space? No. And I never will. I write to inform, educate and sometimes entertain. I’m a compulsive writer. I love to write. I would rather write a million times more than I would like to play Pickleball. “I nearly always write — just as I nearly always breathe,” wrote John Steinbeck. Me, too.

Don’t call me a content creator or influencer. In the old, pre-Internet world, before content creators became shills for companies by pushing their products for ten cents a word or free products, these people were called hacks. “We don’t get no respect” they might say, and they were right.

Okay, I’ll fess up. Long ago, by definition, I was a content creator. I wrote word-crap for money. All right, I was a hack. So I suppose I’m being a hypocrite criticizing those doing the same thing today.

That was early on in my career, when I knew only that I wanted to be a writer (a good writer). Alas, opportunities to write for pay in my own way then were very limited or a mystery to me. Hack writing was a mushy, sloppy, foggy, unfulfilling stretch of my life path that I had to traverse to get some place wonderful, wherever that might be. I get it that many aspiring writers today are on their own path and not yet at their final destination, so maybe being a content creator is just part of their journey, too. My only suggestion to them is to call themselves writers not content creators. Aim for the heavens, not the top of the gutter.

Writing for myself in my 30s in a personal journal taught me to write honestly. If I lied, I lied only to myself. I remember writing about failed relationships. “Oh, she was perfect,” I would write to myself in one way another. “What will life be like without her?”

A year later, revisiting those thoughts, I would realize I was full of poo-poo. She was not even close to being the woman of my dreams. Who was I kidding? Myself, that’s who. After ten years and a million words of journal writing, I learned to write honestly. Those were the most valuable million words I ever wrote.

So here I am now, trying to remain honest as a writer and, even harder, as a publisher among a sea of content creators, influencers, brand ambassadors and sleazy, money-grubbing publishers, duking it out for reader eyeballs. Do you know who most content creators write to please? Sundar Pichai. He’s as close to a god to them as a content creator can get, professionally.

You probably do not even know who he is

He’s the CEO of Google, a company that controls close to 90% of all search traffic on the internet. Please him with articles on popular subjects using carefully crafted headlines and formula writing and your blog or website will be rewarded with high ratings and lots of traffic. And, then, my friend, you will live happily ever after, with more money than you ever dreamed of. Retire to Baja and walk barefoot on the beach sipping margaritas.

It’s because of Mr. Pichai that you and I are bombarded constantly on our computers and phones with clickbait and fake articles from pseudo-writers holing up in small villages in Albania (or maybe Los Angeles) spewing out robot-formulated prose to please Mr. Pichai and his cronies.

Do you have any idea how tempting it is to use A.I. to crank out believable articles at the rate of about two or even three an hour to instantly post on your Google-monetized website? Easy as pie. Do it right and Mr. Pichai and his algorithms will consider you an authority by placing your robot-written McArticle high on Google’s front page. Ka-ching!

Talking shop

My daughter Emily, our editor, and I meet every week at a local coffee house to talk about father-daughter stuff and about business. “If we just pared this business down to you and me, and cranked out articles using artificial intelligence, we’d earn five times as much as we do now,” I said to her last week. Are we fools, I asked, to work so hard, so old-fashioned, when we have the smarts to get rich by letting robots do our work? I’ll be honest: Being ethical is not the quickest way to riches these day.

A lot, and I mean a lot, of writers and publishers are already realizing the promise of robot-written articles and information. They are multiplying faster than hamsters. It turns my stomach. I’m losing sleep. I worry about this insanely fast proliferation of A.I. as a writer, and in my small niche of RVing, but I am far more worried about the bigger world out there, where robot-writers could really mess up our world. To be clear, I am not worried about A.I. itself but the misuse of it, which is certain.

I felt prompted to write this diatribe after poking around some new RVing websites, where I found A.I.-written articles at every turn. OMG! This algorithm-written word-diarrhea is showing up high on Google searches where those who click through are increasingly reading and believing wrong, even harmful information. This is scary. And, excuse my language, but it pisses me off that people do this sort of thing.

This rant was written by a human.

