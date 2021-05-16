Winnebago partners with Habitat For Humanity, RVers help build homes

Winnebago Industries Foundation is partnering with Habitat for Humanity to help the international charity in its mission to provide housing for those in need.

The Winnebago Industries Foundation announced a donation of $100,000 that will support local Habitat for Humanity organizations where Winnebago has operations. It will also support Habitat’s RV Care-A-Vanner Program, as well as Habitat for Humanity’s work to revitalize neighborhoods.

“Habitat for Humanity and Winnebago Industries connect families with places to call home, where they can make memories together. We are thrilled to deepen our partnership,” said Stacy Bogart, president of Winnebago Industries Foundation. “For years, our team members and RV owners have shared their relentless passion for craft, quality, and safety with Habitat organizations in Indiana, Iowa and Florida. Building on that local support, we look forward to supporting Habitat’s community-based neighborhood revitalization efforts.”

The RV Care-A-Vanner Program allows volunteers to partner with local Habitat organizations and travel in their RVs to build homes. The group also assists Habitat’s Disaster Rebuild Team, building back communities after disasters strike.

“Winnebago Industries Foundation has already made an impact on our organization and the communities we serve through the support of our RV Care-A-Vanners program and local home builds,” said Julie Laird Davis, vice president of corporate and cause marketing partnerships at Habitat for Humanity International. “We are thrilled they’ve decided to expand their support, and we look forward to working together as partners to serve more families.”

To learn more about the RV Care-A-Vanner Program, click here. You can also find out more about the Disaster Rebuild Team by clicking here.

