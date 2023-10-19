Winnebago has tough financial year. Will RVers benefit?

Winnebago Industries came out on Wednesday, October 18, with its financial reports for the 4th quarter. It also released its 2023 fiscal year wrap-up. Like the rest of the RV industry, the end of 2022 and most of 2023 hasn’t been a time for waving banners. The company’s press release had plenty of guarded language to let stockholders down easy. Will customers benefit from Winnie’s tough year?

Winnebago: “Lower unit sales”

Just how bad were times for Winnie? Looking at their fourth quarter (which ended on August 26), revenues were certainly on the downside. “Revenues for the Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter ended August 26, 2023, were $771.0 million, a decrease of 34.6% compared to $1.2 billion for the Fiscal 2022 period,” says the report. And the cause? It’s a phrase that echoes repeatedly through the report. The downturn in revenue was “Driven by lower unit sales related to current market conditions and dealer efforts to reduce inventories, and higher discounts and allowances compared to prior year.”

But of course, every cloudy financial report has a silver lining. Using fluffy execu-speak, President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe commented, “While the consumer market continues to be challenged and our fourth quarter results reflect a stubborn retail environment, we continued to see the benefits of our diversified portfolio on our results for the fiscal year.” The consumer market continues to be challenged? Evidently the market absorbed as many of the seemingly overpriced RVs as it could stand. The “happy days are here again” tune stirred up by the “pent-up pandemic” buying spree has finally hit the end of the record.

Keep the Winnebago stockholders happy

But to keep the stockholders at bay, CEO Happe added, “Our team has remained intently focused on rationalizing inventory levels, optimizing our supply chain, and appropriately managing capacity, output, and cost in a strategic manner. Those efforts, combined with disciplined capital allocation, have enabled us to drive sustained profitability in our consolidated results supported by our diverse portfolio of premium brands, allowing us to continue investing in our growth initiatives and return meaningful value to our shareholders.”

It would seem the company is charging ahead with sales, focusing on those “premium brands,” with premium prices.

Fiscal year? Can you say “carbon copy”?

The fiscal year closing report was almost a carbon copy of the quarterly. “Fiscal 2023 revenues of $3.5 billion decreased 29.6% from $5.0 billion in Fiscal 2022 primarily due to lower unit sales related to retail market conditions and higher discounts and allowances compared to prior year, partially offset by carryover price increases.” And it mattered little if the Winnebago sales were for motorized or towable. Revenues for towables were down 30.9% from the prior year, “primarily driven by a decline in unit volume associated with retail market conditions and a cautious dealer network, as well as higher levels of discounts and allowances compared to prior year.” Motorized? Revenues down 18.4% from Fiscal 2022, and, you got it, “driven by unit volume declines associated with retail market conditions and higher levels of discounts and allowances compared to prior year.”

Bottom line: Winnebago watched helplessly as consumers rejected high prices for both towables and motorhomes. Dealers, stuck with stock they couldn’t unload, took every advantage of “discounts and allowances” from the factory. Once burned, RV retailers are twice cautious, not stocking lots full of units they might not be able to move.

Winnie puts its money behind “discerning customers”

Winnie puts a positive spin on the future of RV sales. CEO Happe reports: “We are particularly excited about our latest product releases, especially those introductions in our Towable RV segment – the Winnebago brand Access and M-class, along with the Grand Design Reflection 100 and Influence models. These offerings exemplify the type of innovative new features that our discerning customers have grown accustomed to from our premium brands, while also addressing important concerns around affordability.” How can Winnebago offer “discerning customers” new features seen in “innovative brands” and still keep the lid on “affordability”?

For RV consumers, perhaps it will translate to this. If you want a new Winnebago, then hit the dealerships and shop for new current models—not 2024 units. The same advice probably bears true for other brands. RV retailers report being swamped with even 2022 models. They aren’t anxious to buy new stock until they can clear the backlog. They may be more than happy to cut you a deal. They’re still licking their wounds from that “stubborn retail market.”

