Winnebago’s wish: Take a Hike deep into the woods

By James Raia
Winnebago has a new camper trailer with an unusual but appropriate name — the Hike. It’s designed for a more active consumer with an emphasis on accommodating lots of varied gear.

Winnebago has introduced the Hike.

The manufacturer is promoting the Hike as ideal for attaching to a 4×4 and hauling kayak and bikes and heading off-road. It’s available in 20.6-foot single-axle and 25-foot double-axle versions.

An integrated rack system for bikes, paddleboards, kayaks and other recreational gear is a keen exterior feature. Gear attaches directly to the rack with ratchet straps and bungee cords.

The slide-out kitchen is another sharp innovation. Included on several trailer floor plans, the dual-burner stove and sink pull out of a rear cabinet. It’s the opposite, of course, of traditional indoor trailer cooking. A side awning and exterior speakers complete the outdoor living space.

Five floor plans are offered: All include a slide-out sidewall extension to open up extra interior space and sleep three or four people. Four plans include a master bed for two and a convertible dinette for one or two more.

One single-axle plan has a convertible dinette/master bed on one end and two bunk beds on the other. The 6.4-foot ceiling height across all models provides room enough for most people to stand up comfortably. One floor plan includes a Murphy bed that folds over the couch at night.

All Hike models include a dry bathroom with separate shower and toilet compartments. Kitchen equipment varies by model, with single-axle models relying on a dual-burner stove and double-axle models upgrading to a three-burner range complete with oven. All models include a gas/electric refrigerator and microwave.

Other features common among all Hike floor plans include an 18K-BTU furnace, 22.7-liter water heater and a full entertainment system with LED TV. Single-axle models have a 117-L freshwater tank, double axles have a 140-L tank. Dry weights range between 3,260 and 4,360 pounds.

Hike pricing starts at $27,513.

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

