Winnebago Micro Minnie 2108—Have it your way… sorta

As my time in the world of writing RV reviews grows longer, I have the chance to go back and revisit rigs that I have seen in the past. Of course, a lot of times RV manufacturers, once they’ve gotten things dialed in, just leave well enough alone. That’s not what’s happening over at Winnebago with their Micro Minnie line.

Seeing Josh Winters’ video reminded me how, the last time I looked at these models, I promised to keep an eye on them. While I am still convinced that people don’t always think of Winnebago when they’re shopping for smaller trailers, this might be a big mistake. In fact, the company has somewhat of a unicorn in this floor series as these are tandem-axle offerings that are only seven feet wide.

The company also is offering several floor plans within the same box so, for those who would rather optimize sleeping space, there is a bunkhouse. For those who would rather have plenty of sitting space, there’s the Micro Minnie 2108DS, which has a Murphy bed that has a couch by day, bed by night. A lot of people whom I interact with seem to prioritize a walk-around queen-sized bed—there’s one of those—but also a model with twin beds that can become a king-sized bed.

Easy towing

While the common thinking about towing a trailer is that the weight is one of the biggest contributors to terrible fuel economy, at highway speeds it’s almost more about the giant wind dam that’s behind you.

I talked to a Ford engineer who told me about how the company outfitted half-ton trucks to haul loads of insulation (also known as Styrofoam) on trailers and those trucks couldn’t cut the mustard. All Ford ribbing aside, what was happening was that they had a huge block of foam behind them that formed a gigantic air dam.

But they also discovered that the block foam further added wind resistance as the air tried to move through the foam. Interesting. But proof that it wasn’t the weight that was the hindrance, it was the aerodynamics. You know, because block foam is light.

The point of all this is that a trailer that’s eight feet wide and 11 feet tall forms a rather significant resistive force at highway speeds. By Winnebago making the trailer a foot narrower and not quite as tall as some offerings, at 10’5” in height, you get an easier-towing trailer.

If your tow vehicle is getting close to capacity with the weight numbers of two trailers, this one would tow more easily than the competitor that’s a foot wider simply because you’re trying to move a lot less area through the air. See?

Plus, with a narrower trailer, some tow vehicles may not require tow mirrors. That’s kind of nice, as well.

Mix and match

What Winnebago has done with the floor plans is basically offer three different front bed configurations, as mentioned above. There’s almost literally something for any taste—from Murphy beds to twin beds to simple queen-sized beds. However, do know that that queen-sized bed is 54” X 74” inches. All joking aside, those six inches in each direction can make a big difference depending on your own personal size.

In the slide room, there are two choices to make—either a sleeper sofa or a dinette.

I like that the dinette is a “Dream Dinette,” where the table is mounted to the wall of the RV—so no knee-knocker table leg poles. This pushes down to become a bed, as well.

If you go the sofa route, there’s a slot in the front of the sofa where you would put a table on a Lagun mount. Pretty handy. Plus, there’s a provision behind the sofa to put that table and its leg when you’re not using it as a table.

The rest of the story

As you might expect in a smaller rig, the rest of the interior is nicely packaged but not huge because of physics.

The kitchen consists of a three-burner propane cooktop with a convection/air fryer microwave overhead. No oven is available, but that’s fine. The space where you’d expect to find an oven is one of the many surprisingly large drawers in this rig.

While counter space is tight in here, there is a flip-up counter extension, so that helps.

Boondocking and travel access

Let’s talk solar and boondocking for a moment. These Micro Minnie models not only have a number of options to modify the sleeping arrangements, but there’s another one that I think is really significant and it’s spelled FLX.

Winnebago set a benchmark with these units when they offered the FLX package. It’s a solar and battery package that also incorporates other components that truly raise the bar.

First of all, the FLX package includes 400 watts of solar and a 320-amp-hour battery with a 30-amp charge controller. There’s also a 3,000-watt pure sine wave inverter.

They’ve also upgraded to a Truma AquaGo Comfort+® water heater, and a Truma VarioHeat™ furnace. Another big upgrade is to a Truma Aventa air conditioner, a dramatically more efficient and superior unit to what most of us have on our RVs.

More powerful and efficient features

So, not only did Winnebago make their offering more powerful for those who want to take advantage of that, but they also made it dramatically more efficient. You see, the common question I hear from non-solar people is, “How long can you run your air conditioner?” But they’re basing that on the bigger hammer theory.

You need a bigger hammer, or battery, because RV air conditioners have all the efficiency of the systems our grandparents were familiar with.

By reducing demand with a more efficient unit, you then can use a smaller battery to feed the beast and have the same performance. It’s probably the smartest way I have seen an RV company address the solar and lithium system. I’m a huge advocate of these kinds of systems.

Another thing the company has done is installed a Showermiser water-saving feature, which I like. But it’s only in the FLX models.

I like this kind of thinking and I hope others copy it.

Conclusions

When this rig offered a propane-electric gas absorption fridge, there was the obligatory hatch on the side to access the back of that unit. While these now come with a 12-volt fridge, Winnebago left the hatch. That gives you the opportunity to check on the workings of the 12-volt fridge. But another aspect of this panel is that it allows ventilation. I wonder if this might promote a longer life for this fridge? I don’t know, but it couldn’t hurt.

Also, I like that these sit on Goodyear tires and feature a torsion axle suspension. The walls are constructed with Azdel substrates inside and out. So there are a lot of features on this that you may not expect in a trailer that’s not at the higher end of the price range.

Another thing that Winnebago’s done since last we looked at these is to replace the small window in the kitchen with one that’s rather large. I love this camp-side window coverage. They’ve also put a shade over the entry door window, since it basically leads right to the bedroom.

Of course, no RV is perfect, and the lower height translates into a lower ceiling height as well.

That, and the shortie bed, means that this is probably not going to sell well to those who play basketball professionally.

There’s a lot to like in this rig, and I think it should be on more shopping lists. Would this work for the way you enjoy the RV lifestyle?

