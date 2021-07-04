Winnebago motorhome recall: Seat belt retractors may lock up

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Solis, Travato, and Ekko vehicles, equipped with GE-ES Double Flipseats. The seat belt retractors may lock up when the vehicle is on a slight incline. As such, these seats fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards numbers 208, “Occupant Crash Protection” and 209, “Seat Belt Assemblies.” The potential number of units affected 1,566.

If the seat belt retractor locks, a passenger may believe they are trapped in the vehicle, increasing the risk of injury.

Remedy

Winnebago will work with Freedman to notify owners, and dealers will inspect the seat and repair, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-614-585-6939 or 1-800-537-1885 or Freedman customer service at 1-800-443-4540.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1007b