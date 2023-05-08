Winnebago recalls motorhomes for gasoline leak danger

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is recalling certain 2020-2023 Travato, 2021-2023 Solis and 2022-2023 Ekko motorhomes equipped with certain Cummins Onan QG 2800i and Onan QG 2800i EVAP generator sets. The fuel hose between the fuel filter and injection pump module (IPM) may have not been properly secured which can cause a gasoline leak.

A gasoline leak in the presence of an ignition source increases the risk of a fire, which can lead to injury or worse. As many as 6,536 recreational vehicles may be affected by the recall which was issued April 28.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and replace the fuel hose and clamps, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 2, 2023. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-6939 or 1-800-537-1885 for more information.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Motorhomes affected by the recall are listed below.